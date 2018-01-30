330 43

MATRIXX Software Announces $40 Million in Funding Led by Sutter Hill Ventures

MATRIXX Software (http://www.matrixx.com) today announced a $40 million Series C funding led by Sutter Hill Ventures. Stefan Dyckerhoff, managing director at Sutter Hill, will join MATRIXX Softwareâs board of directors. Additional new investors include Spring Lake Equity Partners and strategic partner CK Hutchison, whose 3 brand group of telecommunications operators serve over 130 million customers globally. The round also includes existing investors and strategic partners Greylock Partners, Adams Street Partners, Telstra Ventures and Swisscom Ventures.

Silicon Valley-based MATRIXX Software provides a next-generation digital commerce platform for Telco and related industries. The company has experienced explosive 130 percent year-over-year growth, adding new customers across North America, UK, Europe, Middle East and Asia. This round of funding will be used to fuel the companyÂ´s rapid global expansion.

Faced with the threat of disruption from online-savvy market entrants, Telecom operators around the globe have been moving quickly to digitalize their businesses. Challenged by aging IT systems that are out of step with evolving network and service portfolios, Telcoâs are looking outside of their traditional vendor ecosystem for innovative IT solutions. MATRIXX Softwareâs Digital Commerce platform is a reinvention of Telco business support systems that brings together typically separate applications for product design and lifecycle management, customer engagement, service delivery and monetization into a single, comprehensive platform.

With customer engagement increasingly digital, Telcoâs have prioritized their IT investments to favor âdigital out-of-the-boxâ as a replacement to their traditional BSS/OSS applications. âWe embrace the Telco meets Silicon Valley ethos of MATRIXX Software,â said Dyckerhoff. âTheyâre empowering operators in ways no one else is, and their solution is packaged so that Telcoâs arenât dependent on multi-year transformation projects. The industry has been saying for years that it needs a better, more repeatable model for transformation. We believe MATRIXX Software has the solution the industry has been seeking.â

Streamlining IT infrastructure continues to be a priority as global operators move aggressively to simplify backend operations to more effectively compete against agile, digital rivals. âSimply recreating existing applications as âdigitalâ isnât good enough,â said Susan Buttsworth, CEO 3 International Opportunities Development (3IOD, a CK Hutchison subsidiary). âThis is a tremendous moment of opportunity for Telcoâs to reinvent themselves with the customer journey as the driving force for their IT infrastructure decisions. We believe that the technology developed by MATRIXX Software can help every operator achieve its transformation objectives.â

âWe founded MATRIXX on the principles of digital scale and agility. We design software with both the Telco and the end consumer in mind to deliver capabilities that will provide valuable and meaningful change to the way Telcoâs operate,â said Dave Labuda, founder, CEO and CTO of MATRIXX Software, âWe are thrilled to have Sutter Hill, CK Hutchison and Spring Lake Partners as investors that share our vision of how the Telco industry can thrive for decades to come.â

Silicon Valley based MATRIXX Software is committed to helping Telcoâs reinvent themselves into leaders of the digital economy. MATRIXX Digital Commerce is our multi-patented platform built from scratch to serve as the foundation for next-generation digital IT architectures. Through innovations in engineering, product, sales and deployment, we empower Communications Service Providers with the speed, agility and autonomy they need to give their customers modern, digital experiences.

