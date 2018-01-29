Obuv Rossii Group Announces Operating Results for 4th Quarter and Full Year 2017

- Business Wire
Obuv Rossii Group (MOEX: OBUV/ hereinafter the "Company" or, together with its subsidiary and dependent companies, "Obuv Rossii" or the "Group"), one of the two largest footwear retailers in Russia1, that includes 539 stores in 151 cities of Russia and two production facilities, announces its operating results for the fourth quarter and 12 months ended 31 December 2017.
4Q 2017 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS:
FY 2017 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS:
Anton Titov, CEO of Obuv Rossii Group, commented as follows:
A portfolio of identifiable brands, a diversified assortment of goods and supplementary services, the development of an omnichannel sales model, in addition to the wide-reaching geographical presence of the chain allowed the Company to show high operating results in 2017. The Group revenues benefited from the upward trend on the footwear market and the positive change in customer behavior as well. In 2017 Obuv Rossii increased its retail chain by 83 new stores. In 2017 the omnichannel sales of the Company, including e-commerce, grew up by 56%. Obuv Rossii intends to further maintain high growth rates in the key areas of the Group taking advantage of its own business model and high potential of the Russian footwear market.
About OBUV ROSSII (http://obuvrus.ru/en/)
Obuv Rossii Group is a federal retail shoe chain ranked among top two Russian footwear retailers. The Group is the leader of the mid-price segment of the shoe market. Obuv Rossii was established in 2003, it is headquartered in Novosibirsk with a representative office in Moscow.
1 In terms of the number of stores and revenue for the six months of 2017, according to Discovery Research Group
