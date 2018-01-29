TSYS Appoints Kelley Knutson as President of Netspend

- Business Wire
TSYS (NYSE: TSS) today announced Kelley Knutson has been appointed Senior Executive Vice President of TSYS and President of Netspend, a leading provider of prepaid debit cards for personal and commercial use. Knutson will report directly to M. Troy Woods, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TSYS.
Previously, Knutson served as Executive Vice President of TSYS and President of International Issuer Solutions, based in London since 2003. Prior to TSYS, Knutson was Chief Executive Officer of Clear Money Ltd., a provider of electronic bill management services to UK billers and financial institutions. Knuston has held a variety of leadership roles across the global payments industry during his career, with companies such as GE Capital and Visa.
âKelleyâs vast experience in the financial industry and TSYS, made him the ideal candidate to lead our Netspend business. He has been the driver of our international issuing business and continues to deliver financial targets year after year,â said M. Troy Woods. âPromoting from within TSYS is part of our culture and Iâm confident Kelley will be a huge asset to Netspend, as we continue to grow our prepaid business.â
Knutson replaces Chuck Harris who left the company in Dec. 2017 to pursue an opportunity in the non-profit sector.
âI am thrilled to join the talented Netspend team who serve the millions of Americans who choose prepaid as their financial tool,â said Kelley Knutson. âIâm impressed with Netspendâs customerâfirst mentality and innovative approach to developing market leading solutions and confident in the future growth opportunities, as we continue to focus on the customers and businesses we serve.â
Knutson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy from Northern Arizona University and earned his Master of Business Administration degree from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Calif.
About TSYS
TSYSÂ® (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider, offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments spectrum â from issuer processing and merchant acquiring to prepaid program management. We succeed because we put people, and their needs, at the heart of every decision. Itâs an approach we call âPeople-Centered PaymentsÂ®â.
Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with approximately 11,500 team members and local offices spread across 13 countries. TSYS generated revenue of $4.2 billion in 2016, while processing more than 25.5 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were named one of the 2017 Worldâs Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all important information on its website. For more, visit tsys.com.
