AURAK and WSU Sign Student Transfer Program

29/01/2018 - 10:35

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has signed a cooperation agreement with Wayne State University (WSU) of Detroit, Michigan of the United States, establishing the U.S.-based university into its latest international partner.

The agreement, which was initiated by AURAKâs School of Engineering and the School of Engineering, is centered on a Transfer Student Program in which students can earn college degrees from AURAK and WSU simultaneously.

The Transfer Student program is divided into two phases. In the first phase AURAK students must complete three years of a four-year, pre-approved engineering program with a 3.0 grade point average and/or be in the top quartile during their first three years of studies, as well as meet the language proficiency level required by WSU. These students will be allowed to transfer to WSU for phase two to fulfill two years of a pre-approved curriculum. During the first year at WSU, the students will complete sixteen hours of coursework and an undergraduate senior research project. During the second year the students will either complete sixteen hours of coursework or eight hours of course work and eight hours of a Masterâs Thesis Research project. Upon completion of the program, each student will receive both a Bachelorâs Degree in Engineering from AURAK and a Masterâs Degree in Engineering from WSU.

Prof. Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, President of AURAK, and Prof. Stephen Wilhite, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs of AURAK, traveled to Wayne State University and entered into an agreement with Prof. Keith Whitfield, the Provost of Wayne State University along with Prof. Farshad Fotouhi, the Dean of College of Engineering, and Prof. Ambika Mathur, the Dean of Graduate School of WSU.

Both institutions look forward to future years of cooperative program development, continued collaboration, and student success. Prof. Hassan concluded, "In Wayne State University we have a distinguished collegiate associate which will cater to our students with multiple prospects to progress."

At present AURAK has a range of international partners across Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America, opening a wide spectrum of possibilities to students including exchange and study abroad programs for up to one year, as well as shorter summer sessions.

*Source: AETOSWire

