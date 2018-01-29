Yokogawa Receives EPMS and SCADA Order for Egypt´s National Gas Grid

- Business Wire
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6841) announces that its subsidiary, Yokogawa Middle East & Africa B.S.C.(c), has received an order from the state-owned Egyptian Natural Gas Company (GASCO), operator of the countryâs national gas grid, to supply a gas pipeline management and control system.
GASCO is in the business of transmitting and processing natural gas. The company is currently engaged in a project to replace the management and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems at two central grid control centers that manage and control the flow of gas through a 7,000 km network of gas trunklines, a critical component of Egyptâs infrastructure.
This order is for a Yokogawa Enterprise Pipeline Management Solution (EPMS), a suite of applications that manage functions such as delivery scheduling and gas storage, and the companyâs FAST/TOOLS SCADA software, which will monitor and control the gas pipeline and related equipment such as compressors. The EPMS supplements a basic pipeline management system with specific gas and liquid applications that enable a pipeline operator to manage delivery contracts and associated logistics in a time and energy efficient manner. With the SCADA system covering monitoring and control, the EPMS will integrate the management of the SCADA data.
Yokogawa won this order thanks to GASCOâs positive and fair evaluation of the EPMSâs device scheduler and other operation management applications that ensure the efficient transportation of natural gas, and the high reliability of Yokogawaâs FAST/TOOLS SCADA system, which can be configured for quadruple redundancy and is based on the latest industrial standards. Delivery of these systems will be completed by September 2019.
Hideki Matsubayashi, a Yokogawa vice president who is chief executive for the Middle East, Africa and India and who also serves as president of Yokogawa Middle East & Africa B.S.C.(c), had the following to say about this order: âWe are very honored that this customer has chosen, based on an assessment of our technical expertise and products, to award us the order for this critically important project. We are committed to making full use of our rich experience in this field to bring this essential infrastructure project to a successful conclusion.â
In accordance with its Transformation 2017 mid-term business plan, Yokogawa targets the entire energy supply chain. The company is strengthening its efforts to drive up sales by providing solutions for oil and gas pipelines and other midstream applications. Yokogawa plans to expand its control business in the midstream applications segment.
About Yokogawa
Yokogawaâs global network of 113 companies spans 60 countries. Founded in 1915, the US$3.5 billion company engages in cutting-edge research and innovation. Yokogawa is active in the industrial automation and control (IA), test and measurement, and aviation and other businesses segments. The IA segment plays a vital role in a wide range of industries including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, and food. Targeting this segment, Yokogawa helps companies maximize their profits by offering a wide range of highly reliable products and working with the subsidiary KBC Advanced Technologies to provide premium solutions and services. For more information about Yokogawa, please visit www.yokogawa.com
The names of companies, products, and brands in this text are registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective holders.
