David Binks, FedEx Express Europe President and CEO of TNT, to Retire

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) today announced that David Binks, FedEx Express Europe president and CEO of TNT, will retire in June.
Bert Nappier, currently FedEx Express senior vice president of finance - international, will succeed Binks in the role effective June 1, 2018.
Binks, who started with FedEx in 1983 as part of an acquisition in the UK, rose through the ranks, leading FedEx Express teams in Europe, the Middle East and Canada. Most recently, he was instrumental in the completion of the companyâs acquisition of TNT.
Nappier joined FedEx in 2005 and has served in a variety of leadership roles. In addition to leading the international finance organization, he serves as co-chair of the FedEx Integration Leadership Council, where he plays a key role leading our TNT integration efforts around the world.
âThroughout Davidâs remarkable 35-year-career at FedEx, he has contributed to the growth of our company around the globe,â said David L. Cunningham, president and CEO, FedEx Express. âWe wish him the best in his retirement, and look forward to continued success in Europe as Bert takes on this critical role.â
Helena Jansson, a more than 20-year FedEx veteran and native of Sweden, will succeed Nappier as FedEx Express senior vice president of finance - international.
FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenues of $62 billion, the company offers integrated business applications through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the worldâs most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 400,000 team members to remain âabsolutely, positivelyâ focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit http://about.fedex.com.
