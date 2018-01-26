330 43

Hallstar Board of Directors Names Two New Officers from theLeadership Ranks of Its Industrial Solutions and Beauty & Personal CareBusinesses

26/01/2018 - 11:10

Hallstar, a global specialty chemical company, recently announced the addition of Damian Marshall and Varun Mathur to its officer team. Marshall and Mathur have 25 years of Hallstar experience between them, and have both served in General Manager roles since 2016. Their promotions to vice president were made official by a vote of Hallstarâs directors at a January 2018 board meeting.

CEO John Paro expressed strong confidence in Hallstarâs newest vice presidents. âAs general managers of our two primary business segments, Damian and Varun have already proven their leadership abilities, depth of knowledge, and commitment to the success of their teams.â

Paro added, âOf equal importance, they positively impact our organizational culture by consistently demonstrating Hallstarâs core values â Passionate About People, Ethical, Results-Driven, and Continuously Learning. The entire board of directors supports this recognition of their contributions, and anticipates extensive future achievements. This is the right time in Hallstarâs history and growth trajectory for them to assume officer responsibilities.â

Damian Marshall began as a Product Manager at Hallstar in 1997, and after years of increased responsibilities in product marketing and business development, was named General Manager of Industrial Solutions in the fall of 2016. In this role, he is responsible for the P&L, product development and strategic direction of Hallstarâs specialty ester modifiers business. Marshall has a BS, Mechanical Engineering from University of Notre Dame, an MS, Environmental Engineering from Northwestern, and an MBA from University of Chicago. He lives with his family in Western Springs, Illinois.

Varun Mathur joined Hallstar in 2013 as director of business development, with a special focus on the commercial launch of the companyâs ground-breaking Micah photoprotection technology, and was named General Manager of Hallstarâs Beauty & Personal Care business in 2016. He currently manages the P&L, product development and strategic direction of Hallstarâs rapidly growing division of sun care, skin care, hair care, toiletries and cosmetics products and formulation expertise. Mathur has a BS, Chemical Engineering from University of Washington, an MS, Applied Statistics from Rochester Institute of Technology, and an MBA from University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He and his wife live in Chicago, Illinois.

Marshall and Mathur assumed their Hallstar officer duties on January 19, 2018.

About Hallstar:

Hallstar is a leading global provider of specialty chemistry solutions. The company takes a collaborative approach to every engagement, delivering technical support, chemistry expertise and industry knowledge that helps its customers make the most of their products, from concepts to the first production batches. To learn more visit www.hallstar.com.

