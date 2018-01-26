AMCS Acquires Brady Recycling Solutions

- Business Wire
AMCS, the worldâs leading supplier of integrated software and vehicle technology for the waste and recycling sector, has today announced the acquisition of Brady Recycling solutions from Brady PLC (BRY.L), a global provider of trading, risk management and settlement solutions to the energy, commodities, and recycling sectors.
The acquisition extends AMCSâs portfolio, with a suite of solutions designed specifically for commercial scrap metal recycling operations. Brady Recycling has an international customer base of over 100 metal and other recycling companies in North America, Europe and Australasia.
Commenting on the acquisition, AMCS CEO, Jimmy Martin, said:
âWe are excited to welcome the customers and employees of Brady Recycling solutions to AMCS. This acquisition further strengthens our position as the leading technology provider to the global recycling industry. It also underlines our continued commitment to providing practical and proven solutions that support the transformation of the industry to a circular economy.â
âWe are committed to a seamless transition for Brady Recycling solutionsÂ´ customers and employees and look forward to providing them with an even greater level of support and engagement through our global locations.â
The decision to acquire Brady Recycling solutions is consistent with AMCSâs strategy of growth within the global waste and recycling market, both organically and through targeted acquisition. In the past few years the company has continued to strengthen its position with the acquisitions of North America based PC Scale Inc., P&L Software and GMT in Europe, and WastEdge in Australia. In 2017, AMCS acquired Senddr and its innovative online Digital Engagement platform. The company has also secured significant new business wins in all of its primary markets, which included a number of national and international brands.
ENDS
About AMCS
AMCS, with offices in North America (Boston, Philadelphia), Europe and Australia is the leading supplier of integrated software and vehicle technology for the waste, recycling and material resources industries. WeÂ help over 1500 customers to reduce their operating costs, increase asset utilisation, optimise margins and improve customer service. Our enterprise software and SaaS solutions deliver digital innovation to the emerging circular economy around the world.
For more information please visit -Â www.amcsgroup.com
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125005769/en/
El presidente Donald Trump llamó el sábado a tomar "medidas decisivas" contra los talibanes luego de un atentado con bomba en Kabul en el …
El West Bromwich Albion terminó con las expectativas del Liverpool en la Copa de Inglaterra, tras imponerse en el encuentro disputado en el …
La representante de Ciudadanos en Cataluña Inés Arrimadas fue entrevistada este sábado en el programa 'La Sexta Noche' y conversó acerca …
Una ciudadana española se encuentra en paradero desconocido tras ser testigo del tiroteo que dejó este viernes un muerto en Ámsterdam, …
El Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy ha celebrado este sábado que el Tribunal Constitucional "prohíba la celebración de un pleno fraudulento" para …
El expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont ha reaccionado a la decisión del Tribunal Constitucional sobre el pleno convocado en el Parlament …
El periodista Eduardo Inda protagonizó este sábado el momento más polémico del programa 'La Sexta Noche' de LaSexta, contestando a lo …
El Juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciaria de la Audiencia Nacional ha concedido el tercer grado penitenciario al principal condenado en el caso …
La combinación ganadora de la Primitiva del sábado 27 de enero de 2018 ha sido 07, 08, 10, 14, 27 y 48, complementario 42 y reintegro …
El magnate de los casinos Steve Wynn ha dimitido este sábado como presidente de Finanzas del Comité Nacional Republicano en medio de las …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Jóvenes que vuelven al campo
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens