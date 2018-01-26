Ferring Announces Recipients of Innovation Grants Program 2017-2018

- Business Wire
Ferring Pharmaceuticals today announced the recipients of the 2017-2018 Innovation Grants Program, an annual initiative of the Ferring Research Institute (FRI) based in San Diego. This global program supports research in the fields of reproductive medicine and womenâs health, urology, gastroenterology, hepatology, and endocrinology.
âThe quality of applications received in response to the 2017-2018 Ferring Innovation Grants call for proposals was outstanding. We have funded programs that we believe represent the leading edge of research in their therapeutic fields, and very much look forward to seeing the outcome of the innovative projects proposed by this yearâs grant awardees,â said Keith James, President Ferring Research Institute, Senior Vice President Research and Development.
Now in its fifth year, the Innovation Grants Program received 300 submissions. Each submission was reviewed for its scientific merit, and a short list of finalists were invited to submit more detailed applications for consideration. A total of 13 projects were chosen to receive grant funding from Ferring this year. In addition to the United States, projects have been funded in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Portugal. This yearâs recipients, together with the grant titles, are:
About Ferring Pharmaceuticals:
Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, speciality biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and womenâs health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology. Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years. Today, over one third of the companyâs research and development investment goes towards finding innovative and personalised healthcare solutions to help mothers and babies, from conception to birth. Founded in 1950, Ferring now employs approximately 7,000 people worldwide, has its own operating subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110 countries.
Learn more at www.ferring.com and @Ferring, or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Ferring Research Institute Inc:
Located in San Diego, California Ferring Research Institute Inc. (FRI) is a global therapeutics research center for Ferring Pharmaceuticals. FRI is committed to delivering a pipeline of innovative therapies which improve the lives of patients in the areas of reproductive medicine and womenâs health, urology, gastroenterology and hepatology. For more detailed information please visit www.ferring-research.com.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125005943/en/
El presidente Donald Trump llamó el sábado a tomar "medidas decisivas" contra los talibanes luego de un atentado con bomba en Kabul en el …
El West Bromwich Albion terminó con las expectativas del Liverpool en la Copa de Inglaterra, tras imponerse en el encuentro disputado en el …
La representante de Ciudadanos en Cataluña Inés Arrimadas fue entrevistada este sábado en el programa 'La Sexta Noche' y conversó acerca …
Una ciudadana española se encuentra en paradero desconocido tras ser testigo del tiroteo que dejó este viernes un muerto en Ámsterdam, …
El Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy ha celebrado este sábado que el Tribunal Constitucional "prohíba la celebración de un pleno fraudulento" para …
El expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont ha reaccionado a la decisión del Tribunal Constitucional sobre el pleno convocado en el Parlament …
El periodista Eduardo Inda protagonizó este sábado el momento más polémico del programa 'La Sexta Noche' de LaSexta, contestando a lo …
El Juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciaria de la Audiencia Nacional ha concedido el tercer grado penitenciario al principal condenado en el caso …
La combinación ganadora de la Primitiva del sábado 27 de enero de 2018 ha sido 07, 08, 10, 14, 27 y 48, complementario 42 y reintegro …
El magnate de los casinos Steve Wynn ha dimitido este sábado como presidente de Finanzas del Comité Nacional Republicano en medio de las …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Jóvenes que vuelven al campo
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens