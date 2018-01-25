330 43

Perago (SIA Group) Wins the "Payments and Market Infrastructure Provider of the Year" Award

Perago, the South African company 100% owned by SIA specializing in the design and development of infrastructures for central banks, has won the âPayments and Market Infrastructure Provider of the Yearâ award, presented by Central Banking, a news site for central banks all over the world.

The award, part of the âCentral Banking Awards 2018â, relates to excellence in the Central Banks sector, a sector that operates in an ever-more interconnected global economy, and was given to Perago by an independent advisory board and by Central Bankingâs editorial staff for âhaving increased its customer base in 2017 by offering standard yet flexible real-time gross settlement (RTGS) systems, capable of fulfilling the specific needs of some of the most advanced central banks in the world.â

There are currently 20 central institutions in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Oceania that have decided to use SIAâs technologies to develop their payment infrastructures.

Christopher Jeffery, Chairman of the Central Banking Awards Committee and Editor-in-chief of Central Banking, said: âPerago has had particular success in the Nordic countries where electronic payments are quickly displacing the use of cash. Its hybrid RTGS system is arguably the most sophisticated as it presents central banks with not only a funds transfer system, but also business process. The judges also noted Peragoâs support for lower-value payments in countries such as Iceland.â

Commenting on the award, Peragoâs Chief Executive Officer Claudio Ceresani said: âThe payment industry is living in a new era of exciting transformations and the ability of central banks to lead these modernisation projects is crucial. Our strategy to create and foster a strong community of central banking customers collaborating with us and one another to build a continuously evolving ecosystem of products, has lead Perago to develop the most sophisticated and future looking solutions available on the market today. This award recognises our efforts to support central banks in their strategic endeavours.â

The âCentral Banking Awards 2018â prize-giving ceremony will take place in London on 1st March.

