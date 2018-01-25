330 43

Citi Private Bank Sponsors Motor Racing Legend Fernando Alonso at Daytona

25/01/2018 - 12:20

Citi Private Bank is proud to announce its sponsorship of motor racing legend Fernando Alonso for his debut appearance in the Rolex 24 at Daytona beginning January 27, 2018.

The Rolex 24 At Daytona â also known as the 24 Hours of Daytona â is North Americaâs premier endurance race, in which some of the worldâs top motorsport drivers compete in a grueling event from sunrise to sunset and then to sunrise again. Held at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida, the day-long race will be first time in his career that Fernando shares a car with teammates.

Fernando â who has twice won Formula Oneâs World Championship and who has been hailed as âthe greatest driver of the 21st centuryâ â made an electrifying debut at the Indianapolis 500 race in May 2017, where he was also sponsored by Citi Private Bank. He led the race for 27 laps and achieved the fastest average lap-time of any driver.

Fernando is also set to compete in The 24 Hours of Le Mans in June 2018. Alongside the Indianapolis 500 and the Monaco Grand Prix, Le Mans makes up one third of âthe Triple Crown of Motor Racingâ. Having already won Monaco twice, Fernando hopes to become only the second driver ever to complete the Triple Crown.

âWe are honored and thrilled to continue our association with Fernando Alonso,â said Peter Clive Charrington, Global Head of Citi Private Bank. âFernando is truly an ambassador for motor racing, renowned for his perseverance, his teamwork, and his humility despite his incredible successes. Citi Private Bank shares his values of excellence, professionalism, and total dedication. We wish him many further triumphs in his quest to reach the pinnacle of motorsport.â

Fernando Alonso commented: âI am delighted to be teaming up once again with Citi Private Bank for Daytona. The Private Bank is a terrific partner both on and off the race track, owing to their commitment to global citizenship and their constant drive for excellence.â

Citi Private Bank is one of the worldâs fastest growing private banks; dedicated to serving worldly and wealthy individuals and families, providing customized private banking across borders. With approximately $460 billion in global assets under management, the franchise includes 48 offices, serving clients across 116 countries. Citi Private Bank helps clients grow and preserve wealth, finance assets, make cash work harder, preserve legacies, and serve family and family business needs through objective advice and a truly open architecture investment platform. The firm offers clients products and services covering capital markets, managed investments, portfolio management, trust and estate planning, investment finance, banking and aircraft finance, as well as art and sports advisory and finance.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.

