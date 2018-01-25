LTI USD Revenue Growth Up 8.5% QoQ and 19.7% YoY; Digital Revenues at 33%

Empresas y finanzas
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q3 FY18 results today.

In US Dollars:

  • Revenue at USD 293.5 million; growth of 8.5% QoQ and 19.7% YoY
  • Constant Currency Revenue growth of 8.3% QoQ and 16.4% YoY

In Indian Rupees:

  • Revenue at Rs 18,837 million; growth of 7.6% QoQ and 13.0% YoY
  • Net Income at Rs 2,828 million; growth of 3.6% QoQ and 14.0% YoY

âOur focus remains on amplifying outcomes for our clients and establish LTI as a next generation IT services company. Large deal win momentum over the last 18 months has helped us deliver an outstanding 8.5% sequential growth in USD revenues in Q3. This superior performance has been driven by contribution from all key verticals and service offerings. Digital now contributes one-third of our overall revenues. The synergies from Syncordis acquisition are helping us initiate new conversations in Europe.â

- Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, LTI

Recent Deal Wins

  • SAP Systems Integration for a large US based Specialty vehicles manufacturer
  • A Canada based development capital fund selected LTIâs proprietary record keeping platform, Unitrax for its wealth management requirements
  • Digital transformation of sales channels for a multi-national diversified conglomerate leading in Automotive parts & HVAC systems
  • Engineer-to-Order Applications portfolio engagement with a US based, Global leader in Industrial Automation
  • Fortune 100 Global Pharmaceutical corporation selected LTI for a SAP Analytics engagement
  • Robotic Process Automation engagement with one of largest mutual Life Insurers in the US
  • Digital Consulting for Applications Portfolio Rationalization and creation of AI based Chatbot for User support for a Saudi Arabia based Petrochemical company
  • Engagement with a large US based Property & Casualty Insurer to help them in their enterprise wide transformation journey to modernize core IT System by implementing Insurity

Client Testimonial

âAt MPPMCL, we strive to be ahead of the curve by adopting new-age technologies. This initiative will maximise efficient power portfolio management through a technology-led decision support system. We chose LTI for this strategic engagement because of its global experience with digital transformation initiatives in the utility sector.â

- Sanjay Shukla, Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL)

Awards and Recognitions

  • Positioned as a âLeaderâ for Digital Focus in NelsonHallâs NEAT for Digital Testing
  • Featured as High Performers in HfS Blueprint Report: Enterprise Blockchain Services 2017
  • Named Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group PEAK Matrix for IoT Services 2017
  • Named as one of the Breakthrough 15 Sourcing Standouts in the Americas and EMEA regions by ISG in its 4Q17 Global ISG Indexâ¢
  • Rated highly as an Innovator for S/4 HANA Focus in NelsonHall SAP NEAT 2017
  • Recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartnerâs Market Guide for Data Science and Machine Learning Service Providers 2017.*

*Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of GartnerÂ´s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Other Business Highlights

  • LTI completed the acquisition of Syncordis
  • LTI won the Express IT Award in the Best Analytics Solution category
  • LTI won Clouderaâs âPartner of the Yearâ Award for India
  • LTI rated among the Top 50 companies for Talent Development in the People Capital Index (PCI) survey
  • LTI CEO, Sanjay Jalona has been named as Businessworldâs Exemplary CEO of the year, 2017

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company helping more than 250 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 27 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTIâs Mosaic platformÂ enablingÂ theirÂ mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded 20 years ago as a subsidiary of theÂ Larsen & Toubro group, our unique heritage gives usÂ unrivaledÂ real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day,Â our team of more than 20,000 LTItes enable our clients to improveÂ theÂ effectiveness of their business and technology operations,Â and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more atÂ https://www.lntinfotech.comÂ or follow us at @LTI_Global

Â 

Â 

