LTI USD Revenue Growth Up 8.5% QoQ and 19.7% YoY; Digital Revenues at 33%

- Business Wire
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q3 FY18 results today.
In US Dollars:
In Indian Rupees:
âOur focus remains on amplifying outcomes for our clients and establish LTI as a next generation IT services company. Large deal win momentum over the last 18 months has helped us deliver an outstanding 8.5% sequential growth in USD revenues in Q3. This superior performance has been driven by contribution from all key verticals and service offerings. Digital now contributes one-third of our overall revenues. The synergies from Syncordis acquisition are helping us initiate new conversations in Europe.â
- Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, LTI
Recent Deal Wins
Client Testimonial
âAt MPPMCL, we strive to be ahead of the curve by adopting new-age technologies. This initiative will maximise efficient power portfolio management through a technology-led decision support system. We chose LTI for this strategic engagement because of its global experience with digital transformation initiatives in the utility sector.â
- Sanjay Shukla, Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL)
Awards and Recognitions
*Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of GartnerÂ´s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Other Business Highlights
About LTI
LTI (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company helping more than 250 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 27 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTIâs Mosaic platformÂ enablingÂ theirÂ mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded 20 years ago as a subsidiary of theÂ Larsen & Toubro group, our unique heritage gives usÂ unrivaledÂ real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day,Â our team of more than 20,000 LTItes enable our clients to improveÂ theÂ effectiveness of their business and technology operations,Â and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more atÂ https://www.lntinfotech.comÂ or follow us at @LTI_Global
Â
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124005709/en/
El Real Madrid se decantó, tras la rotunda negativa de Zinedine Zidane, por no fichar en el mercado de invierno a pesar del mal curso y las …
El Real Madrid cayó ante el Leganés con estrépito en los cuartos de final de Copa del Rey. No gustó nada en el club blanco que la …
Tres turistas españolas han sido atracadas y agredidas sexualmente por un grupo de hombres armados en una localidad del sur de Senegal, …
Durante 70 años, Porsche ha sido sinónimo de construcción de vehículos deportivos al más alto nivel. El primer coche con tal prestigiosa …
El presidente del Gobierno parecía a mediados de semana tener claros los pasos para actuar ante el nuevo desafío que los independentistas …
El Real Madrid podría estar más cerca de fichar a Neymar. Pero para ello, tiene que quedar apeado en octavos de la Champions League. No es …
El penúltimo peldaño para conocer el campeón de la Copa del Rey, las semifinales, ya conocen sus emparejamientos definitivos. Esta mañana …
Los retos de velocidad a los que someten en ocasiones las marcas a sus coches sirven para tomar conciencia, más allá del asfalto, de las …
En 1975, mientras se restauraba la iglesia de Barfüsser, en Basilea, fueron descubiertos los restos de una momia. Más de cuatro décadas …
El forense al frente de la Unidad de Antropología Forense del Instituto de Medicina Legal de Galicia (Imelga), Fernando Serrulla, ha …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Jóvenes que vuelven al campo
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens