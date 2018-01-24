Team Visa Athletes Launch Global Film for the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018: "Resetting Finish Lines"

- Business Wire
With less than one month until the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 Opening Ceremony, Visaâs (NYSE: V) roster of Team Visa athletes took the lead in launching the brandâs full-length 60-second global advertising campaign, âResetting Finish Lines,â across their personal social media accounts. Over the past week, all 54 members of the Team Visa roster, including Olympic and Paralympic athletes, hopefuls, and legends representing twenty-one (21) countries and fifteen (15) sports, premiered the full-length spot ahead of its traditional debut on global digital and broadcast channels to highlight their appreciation for the support theyâve received during their training for PyeongChang 2018.
âCreating a film and inviting Team Visa athletes to be the stars and represent the Visa brand is our way of celebrating their inspiring stories and cheering them on throughout their journey,â said Lynne Biggar, chief marketing and communications officer at Visa. âWhen it came time to launch the film, we couldnât have asked for a better medium than the athleteâs own social media channels.â
Team Visa athletes Mikaela Shiffrin (USA, Alpine Skiing), Kamil Stoch (Poland, Ski Jumping), Mark McMorris (Canada, Snowboard â Slopestyle & Big Air), and Park, Seung-Hi(South Korea, Speed Skating) were among the first to introduce the campaign on their social channels to share their excitement leading up to PyeongChang 2018.
The film plays an integral role in Visaâs overall Olympic and Paralympic Games sponsorship, which includes onsite activations and new payment wearables. The creative thematic behind the campaign is âresetting finish lines,â rooted in the understanding that these athletes are continuously pushing their personal and athletic boundaries in pursuit of achieving their Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games dreams.
âFilming the campaign was our first opportunity to meet other members of our Team Visa family,â said Seun Adigun, driver of the Nigerian Womenâs Bobsled Team. âIt was a true highlight to spend time with our extended Olympics family and try out the wearable technology that Visa will make available at the Games.â
The global film is a compilation of vignettes that highlight the inspirational and historic stories of eight Team Visa athletes en route to the Games. Along the way, athletes leverage payment innovations, such as Visa Checkout, contactless cards and the recently announced wearable payment devices, including payment-enabled gloves, commemorative stickers and Olympic Winter Games pins that are now commercially available in Korea. This marketing campaign will feature Visaâs suite of sensory branding, developed to support an expanded universe of connected, payment-enabled devices. Visaâs unique sound, animation and haptic (vibration) cues signify completed, secure transactions in digital and physical retail environments when consumers pay using Visa.
Shot by prominent sports marketing director, Stacy Wall, the film encompasses one global storyline that will be shown in more than a dozen versions across the world. The film was shot in New Zealand and South Korea, and each of the 13 versions highlight local Team Visa Olympic and Paralympic athletes using a variety of payment technologies. Localized versions include: Canada, China, Japan, Italy, South Korea, Poland, United Kingdom and the United States.
To capture the spirit of the Games, Visa updated the lyrics, music and vocals of âAnything You Can Doâ by Irving Berlin to match the energy of these athlete stories. The athletes featured in the global film include: Mark McMorris (Canada, Snowboard â Slopestyle & Big Air), Chloe Kim (USA, Snowboard - Halfpipe), Mikaela Shiffrin (USA, Alpine Skiing), Park, Seung-Hi (South Korea, Speed Skating), Seun Adigun (Nigeria, Bobsled), Ngozi Onwumere (Nigeria, Bobsled), Akuoma Omeoga (Nigeria, Bobsled), and Sara Takanashi (Japan, Ski Jumping). The following athletes are also featured in different versions of the film: Hilary Knight (USA, Ice Hockey), Oksana Masters (USA, Para cross-country skiing & Para biathlon), Kamil Stoch (Poland, Ski Jumping), Han Cong (China, Figure Skating), Sui Wenjing (China, Figure Skating) and Han Tianyu (China, Short Track Speed Skating).
To learn more about Visa and its Olympic Games sponsorship, visit https://usa.visa.com/about-visa/sponsorships-promotions/olympics-partnership.html.
About Visa Inc.
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the worldâs leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The companyâs relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visitÂ usa.visa.com/aboutvisa,Â visacorporate.tumblr.comÂ andÂ @VisaNews.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124005431/en/
La Asociación Española de Fabricantes de Automóviles y Camiones (Anfac) advirtió recientemente del progresivo envejecimiento del parque …
Un equipo de científicos chinos ha logrado clonar por primera vez a dos primates genéticamente idénticos con el mismo método que se usó …
Zinedine Zidane, técnico del Real Madrid, asumió anoche en rueda de prensa la responsabilidad de la crisis de su equipo sin opciones en …
Que levante la mano quien no haya conducido un Vespino alguna vez en su vida. O, al menos, quien no haya montado de paquete o, simplemente, …
Las posibilidades de sufrir un ataque al corazón se multiplican por seis durante los primeros siete días después de la detección de la …
Tres personas han muerto y otras 110 han resultado heridas, diez de ellas en estado muy grave, tras descarrilar un tren de pasajeros cuando …
El buscador más usado del mundo, Google, homenajea este jueves 25 de enero, en el 136º aniversario de su nacimiento, a la escritora inglesa …
El pasado ejercicio, la marca Renault fue la que más vehículos vendió en el mercado español global, contabilizando turismos y SUV y las …
El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, ha anunciado este miércoles que se presentará a la reelección en unas elecciones …
Investigadores del Instituto Tecnológico de Massachusetts (MIT, por sus siglas en inglés), en EEUU, han ideado un sistema miniaturizado que …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El smartwach más caro del mundo
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens