Integral Expands Cryptocurrency Market Data Services to Include 14 Cryptocurrencies and 16 Exchanges

Integral (www.integral.com), the financial technology partner trusted by leading banks, brokers, and investment managers to design, deliver and grow their FX businesses, announced today that it has expanded its market data offering for cryptocurrencies to include 14 major cryptocurrencies connecting to all major exchange sources across the U.S., Europe and Asia including Japan and Hong Kong.
âAn accurate, stable, and reliable reference price is a requirement for any market maker,â said Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral. âThe Cryptocurrency Market Data Service connects to the most price sources and applies the most advanced price discovery algorithm available.â
Integral has years of experience as a technology leader and innovator in foreign exchange and is now applying this ingenuity to the cryptocurrency market. The Market Data Service uses algorithms developed with Stanford University for Integral FX Benchmark to provide the most precise reference prices for cryptocurrencies.
âIntegralâs Cryptocurrency Market Data has proven to be the most stable and most accurate price source for our market making service, especially in times of extreme volatility,â said Charalambos Psimolophitis, CEO of FxPro Group. âWe will continue to expand our market leading position with additional product offerings based on this reliable platform.â
In the coming weeks, the Market Data Service will also make available a real-time consolidated order book across all 16 exchanges via its high-performance market data network in NY4, LD4 and TY3.
Integral offers a variety of configurations of currency pairs and exchanges starting at US$1700/month.
For more information, visit https://www.integral.com/market_data/cryptocurrency_market_data.html
About Integral
Integral is a financial technology company that helps its customersâbanks, brokers, and asset managersâoutperform their competition in the foreign exchange market through innovative solutions for workflow management and advanced execution. This powerful cloud-based platform is the industryâs only answer for FX institutions that want to design and deliver complete solutions tailored to their businesses. Integralâs modern approach of addressing the entire FX lifecycle with an intelligent platform allows its customers to achieve the lowest transaction costs, greatest operational efficiency, and highest yield. Founded in 1993, Integral maintains development, support, and sales offices in Palo Alto, New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore and Bangalore.
Additional information is available at http://www.integral.com
Â©2017 Integral Development Corp. All rights reserved. Integral technology is protected under U.S. Patent Nos. 6,347,307; 7,882,011; 8,417,622; 8,862,507, 9,412,134: 9,836,789, and patent pending applications and related intellectual property.
