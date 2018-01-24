Optiv Security Names Simon Church as General Manager and ExecutiveVice President, Europe; Accelerates International Growth Strategy withExpansion in Europe

- Business Wire
Optiv Security, a market-leading provider of end-to-end cyber security solutions, today announced it is continuing to accelerate its international growth strategy by naming Simon Church as general manager and executive vice president, Europe. In his newly created role, Church will establish and grow Optivâs presence in Europe, enabling the company to serve locally-based organizations and global clients with expanded skills, knowledge and presence. Optiv serves more than 60% of the Fortune 1000, and this appointment will increase its ability to provide US and international clients with worldwide expertise and experience, assisting them in reducing the complexity of their cyber security programs while maximizing the efficacy and value of their security investments.
âOrganizations around the globe are finding themselves in the same predicament â theyâve built security infrastructures that have become massively complex, that are expensive to manage, and that perpetuate the breach epidemic,â said Dan Burns, Optiv chief executive officer. âOur global clients are looking to us to improve the consistency and effectiveness of their security programs. Optiv is uniquely positioned to help these organizations optimize their security programs and minimize costs. We are thrilled to have Simonâs exceptional business and leadership skills, and security and professional services industry expertise to help us bring our extensive capabilities to organizations based in Europe, and to better serve our global clients headquartered in other parts of the world.â
Church brings to Optiv more than 25 years of experience running global technology and managed services programs, and spearheading sales efforts for public and private organizations. He currently serves as an advisory board member for Glasswall Solutions Limited, where he advises the U.K.-based document security company on its international go-to-market strategy. He has helped numerous companies, including Vodafone and NTT Com Security (formerly Integralis), build or restructure vital business units. He has also held various executive and sales leadership positions at companies such as Verisign and NetIQ.
âIncreasingly, Optivâs partners and global clients are looking for support in Europe, the second largest cyber security market in the world,â Church said. âAs the most respected pure play security provider in North America, Optivâs international expansion meets a very real and growing need to help European-based national and multinational companies make their enterprise security programs stronger, simpler and less costly. I am looking forward to leading Optivâs provision of transformative services to companies in Europe and working locally with their unparalleled technology partner community.â
