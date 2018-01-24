330 43

LEGO® Education Launches New Maker Activities for Schools

24/01/2018

- Business Wire

LEGOÂ® Education Maker, a continuum of activities for early learning through middle school, is available today to schools around the world. The activities are centered around the iconic LEGO brick and inspired by the open-ended, playful creativity of making. The new, free LEGO Education Maker activities include stimulating challenges for every student at every education level and incorporate LEGO Education solutions including LEGO Education STEAM Park, LEGO Education Simple Machines, LEGO Education WeDo 2.0, LEGOÂ® MINDSTORMSÂ® Education EV3 and LEGO Education Simple and Powered Machines.

New LEGO Education Maker activities provide unlimited learning for all ages

The new LEGO Education Maker activities place educators in the role of facilitators, as they guide their students through a series of open-ended, problem-based challenges linked to real-life scenarios. Students team up to define a problem, brainstorm ideas, define design criteria, and apply their findings to develop and build innovative solutions. Several of the LEGO Education Maker activities incorporate easy-to-code motors and sensors to develop essential 21st century skills all while fostering studentsâ team work, critical thinking, creative problem solving and communication skills.

Discover the new LEGO Education Maker activities plus ideas for how to start a makerspace today at www.LEGOeducation.com/maker.

Annual LEGOÂ Education Teacher Award to celebrate innovative teaching and making worldwide

Today, educators from around the world are invited to enter the LEGO Education Teacher Award, a global program that aims to celebrate innovative teaching in the subjects of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). This yearâs annual LEGOÂ Education Teacher Award encourages primary and secondary educators to share how they are âmakingâ with LEGO bricks in their classrooms.

Following from the success of last yearâs LEGO Education Teacher Award, in which winners from around the world attended the LEGO Education 2017 Symposium in Billund, Denmark to display and share innovative practices with like-minded educators, the celebration returns to find this yearâs cohort of talented and dedicated educators.

This yearâs winners will receive the opportunity to present their work at the LEGO Education 2018 Symposium in Boston, USA from June 5-7, 2018 in collaboration with Tufts University.

Educators from around the world can enter the LEGO Education Teacher Award here.

About LEGO Education

LEGO Education offers playful learning experiences and teaching solutions based on the LEGO system of bricks, curriculum-relevant material, and physical and digital resources.Â Our solutions enable every student to succeed by encouraging them to become active, collaborative learners, build skills for future challenges, and establish a positive mindset toward learning.

