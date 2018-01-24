Düsseldorf Airport to Deploy Next Generation ECAC Standard 3 EDS Screening Technology from Smiths Detection

- Business Wire
Smiths Detection is supplying next generation hold baggage scanners to support the upgrade to ECAC Standard 3 explosives detection systems (EDS) at DÃ¼sseldorf Airport. Awarded by the Procurement Office of the German Ministry of Interior, the contract includesÂ 14 advanced HI-SCAN 10080 XCT scanners, which deliver exceptional levels of security; and can be further updated as necessary in the future to detect new explosive threats. There is also an associated eight year service agreement.
âEuropean airports are currently very focused on upgrading to ECAC Standard 3 approved EDS to meet the new regulations,â commented Tony Tielen VP EMEA, Smiths Detection. âThis does, of course, require a financial investment which must be clearly weighed against any operational benefits. Airports are keen to have the assurance that future security requirements and passenger growth will be accommodated by the new technology.â
HI-SCAN 10080 XCT scanners combine high resolution X-ray technology; computed tomography (CT); and advanced detection algorithms to increase both security and operational efficiency significantly. With a very fast belt speed and large rectangular tunnel, these scanners offer a continuously high throughput of up to 1,800 bags per hour. Extremely sharp, full colour, high resolution images, as well as a low false alarm rate also support the higher performance levels required by the new regulations.
Located in the industrial heart of Germany, DÃ¼sseldorf Airport is key to the regionâs infrastructure. From here, over 23 million passengers fly on 70 airlines to 200 destinations in 55 countries. The new equipment will be used to upgrade the hold baggage screening facilities in both Terminals and be operated by the German Federal Police. Installation will begin early in 2018 and be rolled out over the following four years.
HI-SCAN 10080 XCT key features:
A dual-energy X-ray line scanner with full 3D volumetric Computed Tomography (CT) imaging and reconstruction, the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT is the next generation high-speed checked baggage explosives detection system (EDS).
With a belt speed of 0.5m/sec (98.5ft/min) and a large 1070 x 810mm (42.1 x 31.9in) rectangular tunnel, the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT provides the most economical solution for airport checked baggage screening requirements. This combination of belt speed and tunnel size will provide baggage handling systems the capability to process a throughput of up to 1800 bags/hour with object sizes of up to 1000 x 800 mm (39.4 x 31.5in).
The HI-SCAN 10080 XCT is designed to integrate easily into newly implemented Hold Baggage System (HBS) configurations or as a replacement for current baggage handling systems.
Further details on the Smiths Detection HI-SCAN 10080 XCT can be found here: http://www.smithsdetection.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=157:hi-scan-10080-xct&Itemid=101&lang=en#.WKwoEoXXLmg
About Smiths Detection
Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and the military. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.
Our goal is simple â to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com
