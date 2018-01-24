IFF Breaks Ground on Flavors/Fragrances Site in Sri City, India

- Business Wire
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, has broken ground on a new flavors and fragrances plant located in Sri City, in the State of Andhra Pradesh in India. Part of a larger investment into the Greater Asia region, the plant is expected to be commercialized in December 2019. The new facility, which will be the largest flavor and fragrance manufacturing facility in India and the largest IFF site in Greater Asia, occupies a 32-acre/130,000m2 plot and will serve IFF flavors and fragrances customers across India and the region.
âIn this economically vibrant country, it is critical that we invest to provide our customers with winning tastes and scents,â said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. âThis new facility is fitted with capabilities tailored for our customersâ needs. Coupled with our excellent consumer insights teams and their deep understanding of the local markets, we are well-positioned to live up to our promise to be our customersâ partner of choice.â
ââIndia is a priority market for IFF. We are excited about our investment at Sri City and the world-class manufacturing facility designed to meet our customersâ current and future needs.ââ said IFF India Managing Director, MG Prakash.
The new facility, strategically located in Sri City, will have excellent logistics options, access to skilled labor, and solid infrastructure and utilities. In line with the Companyâs dedication to drive sustainability across the entire organization, the site is designed for efficient water use and reuse, rainwater harvesting capabilities, energy efficient building materials and equipment, maximization of natural daylight, and low-consumption LED lighting.
âIFF has been a leader in India for more than 85 years, serving a wide customer base from global consumer companies to small and medium enterprises,â said Mr. Prakash. âIFF India has a rich talent pool that provides cutting-edge solutions to our customers for their flavor and fragrance needs. We are proud to be a part of the growth of the Indian economy and to the communities where we operate. Further, we are excited to continue our legacy with this investment and look forward to many more years of growing with our customers.ââ
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking âwhat if?â. That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in fine fragrances and beauty, detergents and household goods, as well as beloved foods and beverages. Our 7,400 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
