21st Century Fox Welcomes the CMA´s Provisional Finding on Company´s Genuine Commitment to Broadcasting Standards

23/01/2018 - 12:30

- Business Wire

21st Century Fox notes todayâs publication by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of its Provisional Findings Report regarding the Companyâs proposed acquisition of the remaining shares in Sky.

Todayâs provisional findings move our proposed Sky transaction forward to the next phase of the regulatory review process. We welcome the CMAâs provisional finding that the Company has a genuine commitment to broadcasting standards and the transaction would not be against the public interest in this respect.

Regarding plurality, we are disappointed by the CMAâs provisional findings.

We will continue to engage with the CMA ahead of the publication of the final report in May.

We also note that the CMA has elected to avail itself of the statutory 8-week extension, moving its deadline for a final decision to May 1, 2018. We anticipate regulatory approval of the transaction by June 30, 2018.

About 21st Century Fox

21st Century Fox is one of the worldÂ´s leading portfolios of cable, broadcast, film, pay TV and satellite assets spanning six continents across the globe. Reaching more than 1.8 billion subscribers in approximately 50 local languages every day, 21st Century Fox is home to a global portfolio of cable and broadcasting networks and properties, including FOX, FX, FXX, FXM, FS1, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FOX Sports, Fox Sports Network, National Geographic Channels, Star India, 28 local television stations in the U.S. and more than 350 international channels; film studio Twentieth Century Fox Film; and television production studios Twentieth Century Fox Television and a 50 per cent ownership interest in Endemol Shine Group. The Company also holds approximately 39.1 per cent of the issued shares of Sky, Europeâs leading entertainment company, which serves nearly 23 million households across five countries. For more information about 21st Century Fox, please visit www.21CF.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006759/en/

