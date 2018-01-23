330 43

Logitech Delivers Record Sales, Up 22%

23/01/2018 - 12:20

- Business Wire

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2018.

Q3 sales were an all-time record $812 million, up 22 percent in US dollars and 18 percent in constant currency, compared to Q3 of the prior year.

Q3 GAAP operating income amounted to $100 million, compared to $96 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q3 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) amounted to $0.48, compared to $0.59 in the same quarter a year ago. GAAP profitability was impacted by a one-time $16 million net tax expense following the reduction in the U.S. federal income tax rate and other reforms.

Q3 non-GAAP operating income grew 18 percent to $117 million, compared to $99 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q3 non-GAAP EPS grew 16 percent to $0.65, compared to $0.56 in the same quarter a year ago.

Cash flow from operations grew 27 percent to $189 million, the highest quarterly level ever.

âThis holiday quarter, weâve delivered our highest quarterly sales ever and highest sales growth in seven years,â said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. âVideo Collaboration, Gaming and Mobile Speakers all grew 25% or more, and we gained share broadly across our product categories. Our ASTRO acquisition also performed better than expected. We are raising our Fiscal Year 2018 outlook.â

Outlook

Logitech raised its Fiscal Year 2018 outlook to 12 to 14 percent sales growth in constant currency, up from its previous range of 10 to 12 percent sales growth in constant currency. The Company also increased its non-GAAP operating income outlook for Fiscal Year 2018 to a range of $270 million to $280 million, up from its prior range of $260 million to $270 million.

Prepared Remarks Available Online

Logitech has made its prepared written remarks for the financial results teleconference available online on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Financial Results Teleconference and Webcast

Logitech will hold a financial results teleconference to discuss the results for Q3 FY 2018 on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitechâs historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting effect on inventory, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges (credits), gain (loss) on investments in privately held companies, investigation and related expenses, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under âSupplemental Financial Informationâ after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current periodâs average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Companyâs outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for Fiscal Year 2018.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in peopleÂ´s lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now itâs a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Logitech G and ASTRO Gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2017 and our outlook for Fiscal Year 2018 operating income and sales growth. The forward-looking statements in this release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitechâs actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitorsâ products; if we do not fully realize our goals to lower our costs and improve our operating leverage; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitechâs periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2017 and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the companyâs website at www.logitech.com.

Â LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS *

(In thousands, except per share amounts) - unaudited Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Three Months Ended

December 31, Â Nine Months Ended

December 31, GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (A) Â 2017 Â 2016 Â 2017 Â 2016 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Net sales Â $ 812,021 Â Â $ 666,707 Â Â $ 1,974,437 Â Â $ 1,710,875 Â Cost of goods sold Â 533,631 Â Â 418,015 Â Â 1,271,127 Â Â 1,083,908 Â Amortization of intangible assets and purchase accounting effect on inventory Â 2,789 Â Â 1,929 Â Â 6,304 Â Â 4,705 Â Gross profit Â 275,601 Â Â 246,763 Â Â 697,006 Â Â 622,262 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Operating expenses: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Marketing and selling Â 116,153 Â Â 102,036 Â Â 325,917 Â Â 279,700 Â Research and development Â 34,398 Â Â 32,284 Â Â 106,144 Â Â 96,867 Â General and administrative Â 22,291 Â Â 24,598 Â Â 72,850 Â Â 75,543 Â Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs Â 2,496 Â Â 1,494 Â Â 6,377 Â Â 4,535 Â Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition Â â Â Â (9,925 ) Â (4,908 ) Â (9,925 ) Total operating expenses Â 175,338 Â Â 150,487 Â Â 506,380 Â Â 446,720 Â Operating income Â 100,263 Â Â 96,276 Â Â 190,626 Â Â 175,542 Â Interest income Â 874 Â Â 202 Â Â 3,097 Â Â 263 Â Other income (expense), net Â (324 ) Â 2,634 Â Â (894 ) Â 943 Â Income before income taxes Â 100,813 Â Â 99,112 Â Â 192,829 Â Â 176,748 Â Provision for income taxes Â 20,040 Â Â 1,647 Â Â 18,691 Â Â 10,297 Â Net income Â $ 80,773 Â Â $ 97,465 Â Â $ 174,138 Â Â $ 166,451 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Net income per share: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Basic Â $ 0.49 Â Â $ 0.60 Â Â $ 1.06 Â Â $ 1.03 Â Diluted Â $ 0.48 Â Â $ 0.59 Â Â $ 1.03 Â Â $ 1.01 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Basic Â 164,248 Â Â 161,977 Â Â 163,924 Â Â 162,070 Â Diluted Â 169,079 Â Â 165,901 Â Â 168,832 Â Â 165,211 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Cash dividend per share Â $ â Â Â $ â Â Â $ 0.63 Â Â $ 0.57 Â