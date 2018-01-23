Empresas y finanzas
DESTACAMOS
En EcoDiario.es

33043

Corsearch Names Diane Plaut as Global General Counsel and Head of HR

23/01/2018 - 12:10

- Business Wire

Corsearch, a trademark and domain solutions leader, is pleased to announce that Diane Plaut has joined the company as Global General Counsel and Head of HR, reporting to President and CEO Tobias Hartmann.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006527/en/

Diane Plaut, Global General Counsel and Head of HR, Corsearch (Photo: Business Wire)

Diane Plaut, Global General Counsel and Head of HR, Corsearch (Photo: Business Wire)

A long-time Corsearch Advisory Board member, client, and collaborator, Ms. Plaut brings to Corsearch over 25 years of experience in global intellectual property law, IP portfolio management, brand protection and enforcement, corporate law, privacy, and compliance. Ms. Plautâs arrival comes as Corsearch begins a new chapter as an independent company, following its acquisition by Audax Private Equity earlier this month.

âDiane is a born leader who is deeply knowledgeable about Corsearch products and services and the industry we serve,â said Mr. Hartmann. âHer passion for our company and what we do will be an invaluable asset. Weâre thrilled to have Diane on board in this new capacity, and look forward to her counsel and strategic leadership.â

Prior to joining Corsearch, Ms. Plaut held senior counsel roles at Diageo North America, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson, CBS Broadcasting, Fross, Zelnick, Lehrman & Zissu and, most recently, Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP. She holds a B.A. from the University of Michigan, a J.D. from the Emory University School of Law, and a degree in Decorative Arts from the Royal Academy of Art in London.

"Corsearch is a true innovator in trademark and brand protection,â said Ms. Plaut. âIÂ´m honored to accept this position, and I look forward to working with the Corsearch team to help the company capitalize on all the exciting opportunities ahead."

ABOUT CORSEARCH

Corsearch is a premier provider of clearance and protection solutions for trademark and brand professionals. Its high-quality, intuitive tools and unparalleled expertise enable professionals to effectively manage their trademark screening, search review, watching, and domain management processes. With highly trained researchers, an expansive global content set and customer-focused technology tools available through the Corsearch platform, Corsearch empowers its customers with powerful brand solutions in an increasingly complex business environment.

For more information, contact Brett Amdur,Corsearch Vice President of Product Management & Marketing, at 800-732-7241.

PUBLICIDAD

Contenido patrocinado

Otras noticias

El Flash del mercado

El flash: toda la última hora

La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa

¡Regístrese y pruébelo GRATIS!

Boletines

Todos los boletines
Prima de Riesgo
País Precio Puntos %
ESP 78,87 -0,78 -0,98%
FRA 28,16 +0,11 +0,40%
ITA 132,76 +0,01 +0,01%
GRE 318,00 -2,92 -0,91%
POR 134,31 -0,06 -0,04%

Ecotrader

Subidas y caídas en el más vistos:
  • APPLE(+30 puestos)
    Sube del 35 al 5
  • BANKINTER(+35 puestos)
    Sube del 50 al 15
  • ABENGOA(+30 puestos)
    Sube del 49 al 19
  • BANKIA(+13 puestos)
    Sube del 16 al 3
  • ACS(+17 puestos)
    Sube del 27 al 10
  • POPULAR(-28 puestos)
    Cae del 12 al 40
  • OHL(-20 puestos)
    Cae del 15 al 35
  • REPSOL(-13 puestos)
    Cae del 9 al 22
  • CAIXABANK(-6 puestos)
    Cae del 3 al 9
  • S P 500(-7 puestos)
    Cae del 7 al 14

Evasión

Hoteles de lujo que espera Madrid

Hoteles de lujo que espera Madrid

Nuestros partners: ilSole - English version | Empresite: España - Colombia | Administradores y Ejecutivos | Ranking de Empresas

Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens