Corsearch Names Diane Plaut as Global General Counsel and Head of HR

Corsearch, a trademark and domain solutions leader, is pleased to announce that Diane Plaut has joined the company as Global General Counsel and Head of HR, reporting to President and CEO Tobias Hartmann.
A long-time Corsearch Advisory Board member, client, and collaborator, Ms. Plaut brings to Corsearch over 25 years of experience in global intellectual property law, IP portfolio management, brand protection and enforcement, corporate law, privacy, and compliance. Ms. Plautâs arrival comes as Corsearch begins a new chapter as an independent company, following its acquisition by Audax Private Equity earlier this month.
âDiane is a born leader who is deeply knowledgeable about Corsearch products and services and the industry we serve,â said Mr. Hartmann. âHer passion for our company and what we do will be an invaluable asset. Weâre thrilled to have Diane on board in this new capacity, and look forward to her counsel and strategic leadership.â
Prior to joining Corsearch, Ms. Plaut held senior counsel roles at Diageo North America, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson, CBS Broadcasting, Fross, Zelnick, Lehrman & Zissu and, most recently, Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP. She holds a B.A. from the University of Michigan, a J.D. from the Emory University School of Law, and a degree in Decorative Arts from the Royal Academy of Art in London.
"Corsearch is a true innovator in trademark and brand protection,â said Ms. Plaut. âIÂ´m honored to accept this position, and I look forward to working with the Corsearch team to help the company capitalize on all the exciting opportunities ahead."
Corsearch is a premier provider of clearance and protection solutions for trademark and brand professionals. Its high-quality, intuitive tools and unparalleled expertise enable professionals to effectively manage their trademark screening, search review, watching, and domain management processes. With highly trained researchers, an expansive global content set and customer-focused technology tools available through the Corsearch platform, Corsearch empowers its customers with powerful brand solutions in an increasingly complex business environment.
For more information, contact Brett Amdur,Corsearch Vice President of Product Management & Marketing, at 800-732-7241.
