AECOM Defines Infrastructure´s Next Chapter with Launch of Its Inaugural Global Report: The Future of Infrastructure

- Business Wire
AECOM (NYSE:ACM), a premier, fully integrated global infrastructure firm, released its inaugural global research report today, The Future of Infrastructure, which harnesses survey data and opinions from more than 500 industry decision-makers working in major organizations across the North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions. With eight in 10 respondents agreeing this is a pivotal time for the industry, the report examines the problems, priorities and potential in delivering major infrastructure projects around the world. The Future of Infrastructure report can be accessed at: infrastructure.aecom.com.
âInfrastructure networks and systems around the globe are under considerable strain. Amid urbanization, climate change and the dizzying pace of technological advances, just narrowing the gap that exists is no longer a sufficient goal. Whatâs needed is a giant leap forward,â said Michael S. Burke, AECOMâs chairman and chief executive officer. âOur report makes clear that by focusing the smartest minds, training and deploying more skilled workers, and leveraging new digital tools, we can come together to deliver a better future through infrastructure. The potential offered by high-quality infrastructure is transformative, and getting it right is everyoneâs business.â
As governments around the world face a time of unprecedented complexity and transformation, The Future of Infrastructure report showcases how infrastructure development is complicated by rapid urbanization, demographic change and the maturing of our digital age. Specifically, the report looks at the gap in funding and investment, the growing necessity for resilient infrastructure, the evolving workforce needs and how the sector must innovate at rapid speed.
Notable findings include:
âWe know that safe, secure and resilient infrastructure is critical to economic growth and social progress,â added Mr. Burke. âThe industry must embrace innovation and develop new ways to fund and deliver projects faster, smarter and better.â
The Future of Infrastructure report was compiled in two ways. First, AECOM conducted an online survey of 509 civil infrastructure professionals from three regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. Survey respondents work in a range of sectors related to civil infrastructure and all work on projects exceeding US$100 million, with nearly half (43 percent) working on projects exceeding US$500 million. AECOM was not identified as the research sponsor. Second, AECOM conducted qualitative interviews with a range of senior executives in the civil infrastructure industry, where AECOM identified as the research sponsor. Participants were not compensated for their time or responses.
About AECOM
AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is built to deliver a better world. We design, build, finance and operate infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations in more than 150 countries. As a fully integrated firm, we connect knowledge and experience across our global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, our work is transformative, differentiated and vital. AÂ Fortune 500Â firm, AECOM had revenue of approximately $18.2 billion during fiscal year 2017. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.
Forward-Looking Statements: All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including statements in the The Future of Infrastructure report about innovation, infrastructure investment and public funding as well as other finding in the report. Actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017, and our other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AECOM does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements.
NR 18-0104
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118006540/en/
La eliminatoria de cuartos de Copa ha sido todo un bofetón en la cara del Atlético de Madrid. Se lo dio el Sevilla, un equipo renovado en …
La UEFA echa a andar este miércoles la nueva competición que cambiará el fútbol europeo. A partir de este año y hasta 2019, se …
Roger Federer busca este miércoles un hueco en las semifinales del Open de Australia. Para ello, se enfrentará al checo Tomas Berdych en un …
Neymar es el protagonista absoluto en el PSG, aunque desgraciadamente para los dirigentes del club parisino. El brasileño, fuera de los …
La Fiscalía danesa cree que el inventor Peter Madsen torturó antes de matar a la reportera sueca Kim Wall, cuyos restos troceados han sido …
El Real Madrid no se ha olvidado de Mohamed Salah. El egipcio, que sigue destacando en el Liverpool, se mantiene en la agenda blanca y es uno …
El grupo automovilístico francés PSA abrirá su sede para Norteamérica en Atlanta el próximo mes de febrero, desde la que pretende …
Tras golear al Deportivo de La Coruña, el Real Madrid afronta con ánimos renovados el duelo que este miércoles le mide al Leganés en la …
La Real Fábrica de Tapices y la Catedral de Santiago presentan públicamente el convenio de colaboración entre ambas fundaciones -que tiene …
Volvo Trucks lanzará al mercado sus primeros camiones eléctricos a partir del año 2019 con el fin de reducir las emisiones y el ruido del …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Más allá de una autocaravana
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens