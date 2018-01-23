330 43

AECOM Defines Infrastructure´s Next Chapter with Launch of Its Inaugural Global Report: The Future of Infrastructure

23/01/2018 - 10:20

AECOM (NYSE:ACM), a premier, fully integrated global infrastructure firm, released its inaugural global research report today, The Future of Infrastructure, which harnesses survey data and opinions from more than 500 industry decision-makers working in major organizations across the North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions. With eight in 10 respondents agreeing this is a pivotal time for the industry, the report examines the problems, priorities and potential in delivering major infrastructure projects around the world. The Future of Infrastructure report can be accessed at: infrastructure.aecom.com.

âInfrastructure networks and systems around the globe are under considerable strain. Amid urbanization, climate change and the dizzying pace of technological advances, just narrowing the gap that exists is no longer a sufficient goal. Whatâs needed is a giant leap forward,â said Michael S. Burke, AECOMâs chairman and chief executive officer. âOur report makes clear that by focusing the smartest minds, training and deploying more skilled workers, and leveraging new digital tools, we can come together to deliver a better future through infrastructure. The potential offered by high-quality infrastructure is transformative, and getting it right is everyoneâs business.â

As governments around the world face a time of unprecedented complexity and transformation, The Future of Infrastructure report showcases how infrastructure development is complicated by rapid urbanization, demographic change and the maturing of our digital age. Specifically, the report looks at the gap in funding and investment, the growing necessity for resilient infrastructure, the evolving workforce needs and how the sector must innovate at rapid speed.

Notable findings include:

Changes in legislation and innovative funding models are needed to remove obstacles and allow the public sector to better access private-sector financing. 90 percent of respondents believe innovative funding models are effective at bridging the funding gap.

Future proofing and protection to guard against cyber and physical attacks are essential for all existing networks and systems. 71 percent of respondents say a major cyberattack or citywide transport disruption is probable in the near future.

As we enter the fourth industrial revolution, the world of infrastructure needs to rethink project design and delivery. Connected expertise is the key to a seamless approach. 71 percent believe that many of the traditional, tried-and-tested approaches to project management do not fit the demands of todayâs large, complex programs.

âWe know that safe, secure and resilient infrastructure is critical to economic growth and social progress,â added Mr. Burke. âThe industry must embrace innovation and develop new ways to fund and deliver projects faster, smarter and better.â

The Future of Infrastructure report was compiled in two ways. First, AECOM conducted an online survey of 509 civil infrastructure professionals from three regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. Survey respondents work in a range of sectors related to civil infrastructure and all work on projects exceeding US$100 million, with nearly half (43 percent) working on projects exceeding US$500 million. AECOM was not identified as the research sponsor. Second, AECOM conducted qualitative interviews with a range of senior executives in the civil infrastructure industry, where AECOM identified as the research sponsor. Participants were not compensated for their time or responses.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is built to deliver a better world. We design, build, finance and operate infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations in more than 150 countries. As a fully integrated firm, we connect knowledge and experience across our global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, our work is transformative, differentiated and vital. AÂ Fortune 500Â firm, AECOM had revenue of approximately $18.2 billion during fiscal year 2017. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements: All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including statements in the The Future of Infrastructure report about innovation, infrastructure investment and public funding as well as other finding in the report. Actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017, and our other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AECOM does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements.

