Hilton Led Hospitality Industry in Customer Innovations and Recorded Best Ever Growth in 2017

In 2017, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) achieved record-setting growth, unveiled industry-leading innovations, and introduced new benefits for guests and Team Members.
2017 was a year of industry firsts, including the launch of Five Feet To Fitness, Hilton Honors loyalty program partnership with Amazon, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and workplace innovations that received international recognition. It was also the year that Hilton introduced a ground-breaking concept â Connected Room â the first truly mobile-centric hotel room that will let guests personalize and control their stays from the award-winning Hilton Honors smartphone app.
âLast year was another pioneering year for our team around the world, with the launch of new technologies, brands, and partnerships that redefine the guest experience,â said Christopher J. Nassetta, president & chief executive officer, Hilton. âAfter achieving record numbers across all development metrics, we look forward to driving even greater momentum as we charge toward Hiltonâs centennial anniversary in 2019.â
âFor the third straight year, Hilton recorded its best ever results in net unit growth, approvals, and construction starts,â said Kevin Jacobs, chief financial officer, Hilton. âWe achieved 6.5 percent net unit growth, a record 51,574 net new rooms, and finished 2017 with the highest number of rooms under construction in the industry.â
About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,200 properties with more than 856,000 rooms in 105 countries and territories.Â Hilton isÂ dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the worldâs most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences â every hotel, every guest, every time. The companyÂ´s portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors.Â Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that canât be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. VisitÂ newsroom.hilton.comÂ for more information and connect with Hilton onÂ Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn,Â InstagramÂ andÂ YouTube.
