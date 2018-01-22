330 43

Hilton Led Hospitality Industry in Customer Innovations and Recorded Best Ever Growth in 2017

22/01/2018 - 15:00

In 2017, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) achieved record-setting growth, unveiled industry-leading innovations, and introduced new benefits for guests and Team Members.

2017 was a year of industry firsts, including the launch of Five Feet To Fitness, Hilton Honors loyalty program partnership with Amazon, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and workplace innovations that received international recognition. It was also the year that Hilton introduced a ground-breaking concept â Connected Room â the first truly mobile-centric hotel room that will let guests personalize and control their stays from the award-winning Hilton Honors smartphone app.

âLast year was another pioneering year for our team around the world, with the launch of new technologies, brands, and partnerships that redefine the guest experience,â said Christopher J. Nassetta, president & chief executive officer, Hilton. âAfter achieving record numbers across all development metrics, we look forward to driving even greater momentum as we charge toward Hiltonâs centennial anniversary in 2019.â

âFor the third straight year, Hilton recorded its best ever results in net unit growth, approvals, and construction starts,â said Kevin Jacobs, chief financial officer, Hilton. âWe achieved 6.5 percent net unit growth, a record 51,574 net new rooms, and finished 2017 with the highest number of rooms under construction in the industry.â

Record Growth

Opened more than a hotel a day, creating 23,000 new hotel jobs and adding 399 properties to surpass 5,200 properties globally.

Signed more than 700 hotels globally, including more than 100,000 rooms for the third consecutive year. Our existing system and pipeline is now a record 1.2 million rooms, with 345,000 rooms and more than 2,200 hotels in development.

Finished the year with 21 percent of all rooms under construction globally â the most in the industry and 4.3 times Hiltonâs existing market share.

Extended Hiltonâs hospitality to approximately 160 million guests across a record 105 countries and territories.

Grew Hilton Honors to more than 71 million members, adding 11.5 million new members.

Opened Hiltonâs 5,000 th property â the first Tru by Hilton, located in Oklahoma City. Continuing the most successful brand launch in industry history, we have since opened eight more properties and have more than 470 hotels in various stages of the development process.

property â the first Tru by Hilton, located in Oklahoma City. Continuing the most successful brand launch in industry history, we have since opened eight more properties and have more than 470 hotels in various stages of the development process. Launched upscale collection brand, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, approved nearly 30 new deals, and opened the first property â the Hotel Skyler Syracuse in New York.

Achieved major regional and brand milestones including the opening of the 100 th Greater China hotel with the Hilton Quanzhou, the 200 th Asia Pacific hotel with the Waldorf Astoria Chengdu, the 100 th Latin America hotel with Hilton Rio de Janeiro Copacabana, 100,000 rooms trading in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa region, and the 500 th DoubleTree by Hilton and 900 th All Suites property.

Greater China hotel with the Hilton Quanzhou, the 200 Asia Pacific hotel with the Waldorf Astoria Chengdu, the 100 Latin America hotel with Hilton Rio de Janeiro Copacabana, 100,000 rooms trading in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa region, and the 500 DoubleTree by Hilton and 900 All Suites property. Launched the Hilton Africa Growth Initiative to add 100 properties to Hiltonâs Sub-Saharan African portfolio in the next five years.

Expanded the Luxury portfolio with openings of marquee properties including the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, Conrad Fort Lauderdale, and the first Canopy by Hilton in North America at the Wharf in Washington, D.C.

Completed the spin-offs of Park Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Customer Innovations

Unveiled Connected Room, a first-of-its-kind, high-tech room that enables guests to personalize and control every aspect of their stay from the Hilton Honors app. Connected Room is live in one hotel, and will deploy across several more in the coming weeks, scaling rapidly to hotels across the United States in 2018.

Opened the Innovation Gallery, an incubator and experiential showcase for cutting-edge product developments that will shape the future of hospitality.

Introduced a revolutionary new guest room, Five Feet to Fitness, an in-room wellness concept that features more than 10 different fitness equipment and accessory options.

Scaled the industry-first Digital Key technology and its room selection features to 352,000 hotel rooms in more than 2,500 hotels worldwide.

Launched industry-first benefits for Hilton Honors members including Shop with Points at Amazon.com. Hilton Honors was also the first and only loyalty program to offer members the choice to flexibly combine Points and money for a hotel stay, and allow family and friends to pool their Points for free.

Announced four new Hilton Honors co-branded credit cards with American Express to provide greater value for Hilton Honors members and further enhance guest rewards.

Worldâs Best Workplace

To learn more about Hilton, please visit newsroom.hilton.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,200 properties with more than 856,000 rooms in 105 countries and territories.Â Hilton isÂ dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the worldâs most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences â every hotel, every guest, every time. The companyÂ´s portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors.Â Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that canât be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. VisitÂ newsroom.hilton.comÂ for more information and connect with Hilton onÂ Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn,Â InstagramÂ andÂ YouTube.

