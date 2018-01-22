Ingersoll Rand Announces Acquisition of ICS Group Holdings Limited, a Leading European Temperature Control and HVAC Solutions Provider

- Business Wire
Ingersoll-Rand plcÂ (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, today announced the acquisition of United Kingdom-based ICS Group Holdings Limited (ICS Cool Energy). ICS Cool Energy will be part of the companyâs Commercial Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) business.
ICS Cool Energy is a privately owned temperature control and HVAC solutions and services company that specializes in temporary rental of energy efficient chillers for commercial and industrial buildings across Europe. It also sells, permanently installs and services high performance temperature control systems for all types of industrial processes.
âICS Cool Energy is a leader in the high margin rental services business with a reputation for strong customer service, helping building owners enhance productivity and reduce environmental impact,â said Dave Regnery, executive vice president of Ingersoll Rand. âThis acquisition is a strong fit with our Trane business, and strengthens our growth plans and ability to serve a broader range of customers in the important European market.â
âWe are excited to be part of Ingersoll Rand because of its market leadership, strong values and commitment to customers,â said Simon West, Group CEO for ICS Cool Energy. âOur track record of customer service, our footprint and our capabilities in temporary rental services are complementary to the Trane business. Together, we will create even greater value for European customers.â
The company is headquartered in Southampton, England and has an extensive footprint in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed and are not material.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll RandÂ (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands â includingÂ Club CarÂ®,Â Ingersoll RandÂ®,Â Thermo KingÂ®Â andÂ TraneÂ®Â â work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are aÂ $14 billionÂ global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visitÂ ingersollrand.com.
