330 43

Vertex Hires Regional Leader to Expand European Presence

22/01/2018 - 12:40

- Business Wire

Vertex, Inc., a leading provider of tax automation solutions, announced Akram El-Rikabi has joined the management team as the regional leader to head European operations. This announcement reflects the companyâs growing global presence in the European marketplace and dedication to the international business community.

Vertex Vice President of Global Business Development Rebecca Polley states, âHaving a proven leadership team and strong regional presence in Europe is critical to engaging with our multinational clients, prospects and partners. In his role, Akram will support Vertexâs growth initiatives by leveraging his expertise in helping customers realize strategic value in their technology investments, especially in the increasingly complex global tax landscape.â

El-Rikabi brings 20 years of experience in finance, economics, banking, global partnerships and software management, having worked with global corporations in over 20 countries. Most recently, El-Rikabi was the regional sales leader for NICE Actimize Ltd. and responsible for strategic territory development and customer service and satisfaction with a focus on fraud prevention, compliance management and anti-financial crime. He is a graduate economist of Ruprecht-Karls University of Heidelberg.

âIâm excited about the strategic positioning of Vertex and look forward to leading a great team, working with global companies and partners to address the ever-growing tax technology needs in the marketplace,â said El-Rikabi.

Vertex continues to experience global growth, prompting an expansion of its U.S. headquarters and London and EMEA offices last year. The expanded locations enable the company to better serve clients and partners across the globe.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading provider of tax technology and services, enabling companies of all sizes to realize the full strategic potential of the tax function by automating and integrating tax processes, while leveraging advanced and predictive analytics of tax data. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of tax, including income, sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, and with offices worldwide, Vertex is a privately held company that employs over 900 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information about Vertex, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow Vertex on Twitter @vertexinc.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122005265/en/

PUBLICIDAD