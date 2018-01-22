330 43

New Study Investigates the Clinical Utility of ORi?, Masimo Oxygen Reserve Index?, in Obese Patients

MasimoÂ (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of an abstract presented at the annual meeting of the Society for Technology in Anesthesia (STA) in Miami, Florida. In the study, researchers at the UC Davis School of Medicine evaluated the potential clinical utility of Masimo Oxygen Reserve Indexâ¢ (ORiâ¢) as an early warning of impending arterial hemoglobin desaturation in obese patients.1 This is the first published research investigating the utility of ORi in this particular population group.

ORi is a relative indicator of a patientâs oxygen reserve in the moderate hyperoxic region (partial pressure of oxygen in arterial blood [PaO 2 ] in the range of 100 to 200 mmHg). As an âindexâ parameter with a unit-less scale between 0 and 1, ORi can be trended and has optional alarms to notify clinicians of changes in a patientâs oxygen reserve.

In the prospective, observational study, Dr. Ayala and colleagues analyzed data from 36 adult patients with BMI between 30 and 40 kg/m2 who were scheduled for elective surgical procedures requiring general anesthesia and endotracheal intubation. The patientsâ ORi values were measured using a Masimo RootÂ® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform with Radical-7Â® Pulse CO-OximeterÂ®. The researchers recorded the time elapsed from the start of ORi alarming (triggered by decrease in the absolute value and rate of change in ORi) to 98% oxygen saturation, and considered this interval to be the average increase in warning time provided by ORi.

The researchers found that among the patients, the average time from the start of ORi alarming to 98% oxygen saturation was 42 Â± 49 seconds (ranging from 5 to 255 seconds). Excluding two outliers, the average increase in warning time provided by ORi was 33 Â± 23 seconds (ranging from 5 to 107 seconds).

The researchers concluded that the study âdemonstrates the ability of ORi to provide advanced warning of arterial desaturation as an adjunct to SpO 2 in this high risk patient population. This additional warning time can potentially translate to improved patient safety by allowing earlier calls for help, assistance from a more experienced person, or modification of airway management. For this analysis we defined the advance warning to end at 98% SpO 2 , with a defined trigger for intervention at 94% SpO 2 .â

In another study, researchers at Childrenâs Medical Center in Dallas, Texas concluded that ORi could provide clinicians with a median of 31.5 seconds advanced warning of impending desaturation in pediatric patients with induced apnea after pre-oxygenation.2

UC Davis received funding from Masimo for the ORi study.

ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SETÂ® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusionâ¢ pulse oximetry, which has been shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SETÂ® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,1 improve CCHD screening in newborns,2 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNetâ¢* in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs.3,4,5 Masimo SETÂ® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,6 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 17 of the top 20 hospitals listed in the 2017-18 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.7 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbowÂ® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHbÂ®), oxygen content (SpOCâ¢), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCOÂ®), methemoglobin (SpMetÂ®), Pleth Variability Index (PViÂ®), and more recently, Oxygen Reserve Indexâ¢ (ORiâ¢), in addition to SpO 2 , pulse rate, and perfusion index (Pi). In 2014, Masimo introduced RootÂ®, an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo Open Connectâ¢ (MOC-9â¢) interface, enabling other companies to augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities. Masimo is also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as the Radius-7â¢ wearable patient monitor, iSpO 2 Â® pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the MightySatâ¢ fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www.masimo.com/cpub/clinical-evidence.htm.

*The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of Masimo ORiâ¢. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that MasimoÂ´s unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including Masimo ORi, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; risks related to our belief that Masimo noninvasive medical breakthroughs provide cost-effective solutions and unique advantages; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may be obtained for free at the SECÂ´s website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of todayÂ´s date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

