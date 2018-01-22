330 43

Panasonic LUMIX GH5 Supports Yasunaga Ogita, a Polar Explorer, in Japan´s First Solo South Pole Expedition Without Resupplies

22/01/2018 - 12:10

Panasonic Corporation supported Polar explorer Yasunaga Ogita, the first Japanese explorer to successfully reach the South Pole in a sole expedition on foot and without resupplies, by providing a LUMIX GH5 Camera, an equipment to record the journey in still and video images. Mr. Ogita is participating as a LUMIX ambassador.

The Polar explorer Yasunaga Ogita at the press conference, after accomplishing the solo South Pole expedition (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Ogita began the expedition on November 17, 2017, local time, and hiked for 1,126 kilometers to reach the South Pole 50 days later, on January 5, 2018. He was the first Japanese ever to reach the South Pole on foot and without receiving any backup supplies.

In addition to high-quality still image features such as the high-resolution 6K PHOTO function, the LUMIX GH5 offers professional-level 4K videos in a single, compact body. It is the flagship model of LUMIXÂ´s Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Cameras.

In order to record the expedition itself as well as the South Pole environment and eco-system, an digital camera for high-quality still images and videos was essential. In conventional North Pole expeditions, it was necessary to bundle a still camera, a video camera, batteries for each, and peripheral equipment onto a sled. Mr. OgitaÂ´s solo expedition without resupplies required him to pull a sled that weighed about 100 kilograms, which meant that any additional weight became a serious issue. The LUMIX GH5 was selected to solve the dual problem of high-quality recording and light weight. It provided excellent still images and videos in a single compact, lightweight camera. The GH5 was also able to withstand field shooting in temperatures down to minus 10ÂºC with its dust-proof, splash-proof(*1) and low-temperature(*2) design, further adding to the reasons for its selection.

Still images and videos from the South Pole expedition and Mr. OgitaÂ´s previous North Pole expeditions are posted on the LUMIX website.

Notes:

*1: With a Panasonic dust-proof, splash-proof lens mounted.

*2: With an optional Panasonic low-temperature design lens (H-ES12060, H-HSA12035, H-HSA35100)

Panasonic Equipment Supporting the Solo South Pole Expedition without Resupplies:

LUMIX GH5 (DC-GH5) ... 2 Cameras

Battery Grip (DMW-BGGH5) ... 1 piece

Batteries ... 5 pieces

Battery Charger ... 1 piece

Lens: 14-140mm (H-FS14140)

Lens: 12-60mm (H-ES12060)

LPL58 Filter

About Yasunaga Ogita

Yasunaga Ogita (Polar explorer)

Born September 1, 1977, in Aiko-Gun, Aikawa-Machi, Kanagawa.

Resides in Kamikawa-Gun, Takasu-Cho, Hokkaido.

Yasunaga Ogita conducts solo expeditions mainly in Canada and the Arctic Circle, Greenland, and the areas around the Arctic Ocean. He has taken 15 expeditions to the North Pole in 18 years from 2000 to 2017, in which he has traveled more than 9,000 km in the Arctic region. Having one of the worldÂ´s leading Arctic adventure carriers, he draws attention from domestic and foreign media as JapanÂ´s only "Arctic adventurer."

He has also appeared in many documentaries, including "Crazy Journey" (TBS), "News Watch 9" (NHK), and "Nonfiction W" (WOWOW). In addition, he has been presented in a wide variety of other media, such as radio, magazines, and newspapers. During summer vacations in Japan, he has led groups of elementary school children on 160-km journeys in his "100 Mile Adventure" since 2012. During these journeys, he relays the experiences that he has had in the Arctic Circle.

Yasunaga Ogita meets regularly with researchers from the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, the National Institute of Polar Research, and universities, with whom he often carries out joint research. He is active in many aspects of the Arctic region. He has also written a book, titled "The Arctic Man," published by Kodansha in 2013.

[Video] Panasonic LUMIX: Introducing Stories with GH5 - Polar Explorer Yasunaga Ogita

https://youtu.be/zZ0nVOlnEBE

Source and more photo: http://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2018/54326.html

