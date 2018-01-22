Panasonic LUMIX GH5 Supports Yasunaga Ogita, a Polar Explorer, in Japan´s First Solo South Pole Expedition Without Resupplies

- Business Wire
Panasonic Corporation supported Polar explorer Yasunaga Ogita, the first Japanese explorer to successfully reach the South Pole in a sole expedition on foot and without resupplies, by providing a LUMIX GH5 Camera, an equipment to record the journey in still and video images. Mr. Ogita is participating as a LUMIX ambassador.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180121005155/en/
The Polar explorer Yasunaga Ogita at the press conference, after accomplishing the solo South Pole expedition (Photo: Business Wire)
Mr. Ogita began the expedition on November 17, 2017, local time, and hiked for 1,126 kilometers to reach the South Pole 50 days later, on January 5, 2018. He was the first Japanese ever to reach the South Pole on foot and without receiving any backup supplies.
In addition to high-quality still image features such as the high-resolution 6K PHOTO function, the LUMIX GH5 offers professional-level 4K videos in a single, compact body. It is the flagship model of LUMIXÂ´s Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Cameras.
In order to record the expedition itself as well as the South Pole environment and eco-system, an digital camera for high-quality still images and videos was essential. In conventional North Pole expeditions, it was necessary to bundle a still camera, a video camera, batteries for each, and peripheral equipment onto a sled. Mr. OgitaÂ´s solo expedition without resupplies required him to pull a sled that weighed about 100 kilograms, which meant that any additional weight became a serious issue. The LUMIX GH5 was selected to solve the dual problem of high-quality recording and light weight. It provided excellent still images and videos in a single compact, lightweight camera. The GH5 was also able to withstand field shooting in temperatures down to minus 10ÂºC with its dust-proof, splash-proof(*1) and low-temperature(*2) design, further adding to the reasons for its selection.
Still images and videos from the South Pole expedition and Mr. OgitaÂ´s previous North Pole expeditions are posted on the LUMIX website.
Notes:
*1: With a Panasonic dust-proof, splash-proof lens mounted.
*2: With an optional Panasonic low-temperature design lens (H-ES12060, H-HSA12035, H-HSA35100)
Panasonic Equipment Supporting the Solo South Pole Expedition without Resupplies:
LUMIX GH5 (DC-GH5) ... 2 Cameras
Battery Grip (DMW-BGGH5) ... 1 piece
Batteries ... 5 pieces
Battery Charger ... 1 piece
Lens: 14-140mm (H-FS14140)
Lens: 12-60mm (H-ES12060)
LPL58 Filter
About Yasunaga Ogita
Yasunaga Ogita (Polar explorer)
Born September 1, 1977, in Aiko-Gun, Aikawa-Machi, Kanagawa.
Resides in Kamikawa-Gun, Takasu-Cho, Hokkaido.
Yasunaga Ogita conducts solo expeditions mainly in Canada and the Arctic Circle, Greenland, and the areas around the Arctic Ocean. He has taken 15 expeditions to the North Pole in 18 years from 2000 to 2017, in which he has traveled more than 9,000 km in the Arctic region. Having one of the worldÂ´s leading Arctic adventure carriers, he draws attention from domestic and foreign media as JapanÂ´s only "Arctic adventurer."
He has also appeared in many documentaries, including "Crazy Journey" (TBS), "News Watch 9" (NHK), and "Nonfiction W" (WOWOW). In addition, he has been presented in a wide variety of other media, such as radio, magazines, and newspapers. During summer vacations in Japan, he has led groups of elementary school children on 160-km journeys in his "100 Mile Adventure" since 2012. During these journeys, he relays the experiences that he has had in the Arctic Circle.
Yasunaga Ogita meets regularly with researchers from the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, the National Institute of Polar Research, and universities, with whom he often carries out joint research. He is active in many aspects of the Arctic region. He has also written a book, titled "The Arctic Man," published by Kodansha in 2013.
[Video] Panasonic LUMIX: Introducing Stories with GH5 - Polar Explorer Yasunaga Ogita
https://youtu.be/zZ0nVOlnEBE
Source and more photo: http://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2018/54326.html
Related Links
LUMIX GH5 - Go Higher | Panasonic Global
https://www.panasonic.com/global/consumer/lumix/gh5/100th.html
LUMIX GH SERIES VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY | Panasonic Global
https://www.panasonic.com/global/consumer/lumix/gh/gh5_video.html
LUMIX GLOBAL GATEWAY | Panasonic Global
https://www.panasonic.com/global/consumer/lumix/index.html
Polar Explorer Yasu Ogita Official Website
https://www.ogita-exp.com/english/
Beating the "Battle with Heat" for Even Greater Innovation in Professional Video Performance - LUMIX GH5 (Jul 11, 2017)
http://news.panasonic.com/global/stories/2017/48655.html
Panasonic and Digital Hollywood University Will Shoot and Live Stream YOHJI YAMAMOTOÂ´s Fashion Show at the Paris Collection (Feb 24, 2017)
http://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2017/46121.html
[Press Release] Panasonic Develops the WorldÂ´s First 4K 60p/50p Video Recording Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera LUMIX GH5 Featuring Â´6K PHOTOÂ´ (Sep 20, 2016)
http://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2016/09/en160920-5/en160920-5.html
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180121005155/en/
La eliminatoria de cuartos de Copa ha sido todo un bofetón en la cara del Atlético de Madrid. Se lo dio el Sevilla, un equipo renovado en …
La UEFA echa a andar este miércoles la nueva competición que cambiará el fútbol europeo. A partir de este año y hasta 2019, se …
Roger Federer busca este miércoles un hueco en las semifinales del Open de Australia. Para ello, se enfrentará al checo Tomas Berdych en un …
Neymar es el protagonista absoluto en el PSG, aunque desgraciadamente para los dirigentes del club parisino. El brasileño, fuera de los …
La Fiscalía danesa cree que el inventor Peter Madsen torturó antes de matar a la reportera sueca Kim Wall, cuyos restos troceados han sido …
El Real Madrid no se ha olvidado de Mohamed Salah. El egipcio, que sigue destacando en el Liverpool, se mantiene en la agenda blanca y es uno …
El grupo automovilístico francés PSA abrirá su sede para Norteamérica en Atlanta el próximo mes de febrero, desde la que pretende …
Tras golear al Deportivo de La Coruña, el Real Madrid afronta con ánimos renovados el duelo que este miércoles le mide al Leganés en la …
La Real Fábrica de Tapices y la Catedral de Santiago presentan públicamente el convenio de colaboración entre ambas fundaciones -que tiene …
Volvo Trucks lanzará al mercado sus primeros camiones eléctricos a partir del año 2019 con el fin de reducir las emisiones y el ruido del …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Más allá de una autocaravana
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens