Medrobotics® Corporation Receives FDA Clearance for World´s First and Only Flexible Transabdominal and Transthoracic Robotic Scope

- Business Wire
Medrobotics Corp., a medical robotics company, announced today it has received FDA regulatory clearance to market the FlexÂ® Robotic System for robot-assisted visualization in general surgical, gynecological and thoracic procedures in the United States. This clearance reaffirms the Companyâs progress to develop transformative products for single-port general, gynecological, thoracic and urological surgeries.
âWith this new FDA indication, the use of Medroboticsâ flexible robotic technology extends beyond natural orifices,â said CEO Samuel Straface, Ph.D. âThis clearance is a vital step in our commitment to minimize the impact of surgery by offering less invasive procedures through a single incision in the abdomen or thoracic cavity versus the multiple incisions that are currently required.â
Medrobotics markets the FlexÂ® Robotic System, the worldâs first and only robotic surgical platform which provides Scarfreeâ¢ access to hard-to-reach anatomy in otolaryngology and colorectal procedures. The Company is also pursuing expansion of applications to other areas including transvaginal gynecologic procedures.
The award-winning FlexÂ® Robotic System has been widely recognized for advances in surgical robotic technology, including Best-in-Show at the 2016 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA) and a Best New Product at the 2017 Edison Awards. The mobility and short learning curve of the FlexÂ® Robotic System offer the promise of scheduling flexibility and efficiency not seen with other surgical systems. Patients who seek care from hospitals with comprehensive robotics programs that include the FlexÂ® Robotic System may enjoy the best chance for the least invasive treatment of their condition.
About Medrobotics
Medrobotics Corporation (www.Medrobotics.com) is a privately funded medical device company headquartered in Raynham, Massachusetts. It manufactures and markets the FlexÂ® Robotic System, the worldâs first robotic surgical platform with a steerable and shapeable robotic scope. The FlexÂ® Robotic System offers surgeons the unique ability to navigate complex anatomy through a single, small entry point while operating in hard-to-reach anatomical locations that might otherwise be inaccessible with straight, rigid surgical tools. The Companyâs vision is to provide more patients with access to Scarfreeâ¢ surgical options. Medrobotics received FDA clearances for the FlexÂ® Robotic System for ENT applications in July 2015 and for colorectal surgery in May 2017. The CE mark was issued in March 2014.
Â
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180121005126/en/
La eliminatoria de cuartos de Copa ha sido todo un bofetón en la cara del Atlético de Madrid. Se lo dio el Sevilla, un equipo renovado en …
La UEFA echa a andar este miércoles la nueva competición que cambiará el fútbol europeo. A partir de este año y hasta 2019, se …
Roger Federer busca este miércoles un hueco en las semifinales del Open de Australia. Para ello, se enfrentará al checo Tomas Berdych en un …
Neymar es el protagonista absoluto en el PSG, aunque desgraciadamente para los dirigentes del club parisino. El brasileño, fuera de los …
La Fiscalía danesa cree que el inventor Peter Madsen torturó antes de matar a la reportera sueca Kim Wall, cuyos restos troceados han sido …
El Real Madrid no se ha olvidado de Mohamed Salah. El egipcio, que sigue destacando en el Liverpool, se mantiene en la agenda blanca y es uno …
El grupo automovilístico francés PSA abrirá su sede para Norteamérica en Atlanta el próximo mes de febrero, desde la que pretende …
Tras golear al Deportivo de La Coruña, el Real Madrid afronta con ánimos renovados el duelo que este miércoles le mide al Leganés en la …
La Real Fábrica de Tapices y la Catedral de Santiago presentan públicamente el convenio de colaboración entre ambas fundaciones -que tiene …
Volvo Trucks lanzará al mercado sus primeros camiones eléctricos a partir del año 2019 con el fin de reducir las emisiones y el ruido del …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Más allá de una autocaravana
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens