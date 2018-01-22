Empresas y finanzas
Medrobotics® Corporation Receives FDA Clearance for World´s First and Only Flexible Transabdominal and Transthoracic Robotic Scope

22/01/2018 - 11:30

- Business Wire

Medrobotics Corp., a medical robotics company, announced today it has received FDA regulatory clearance to market the FlexÂ® Robotic System for robot-assisted visualization in general surgical, gynecological and thoracic procedures in the United States. This clearance reaffirms the Companyâs progress to develop transformative products for single-port general, gynecological, thoracic and urological surgeries.

âWith this new FDA indication, the use of Medroboticsâ flexible robotic technology extends beyond natural orifices,â said CEO Samuel Straface, Ph.D. âThis clearance is a vital step in our commitment to minimize the impact of surgery by offering less invasive procedures through a single incision in the abdomen or thoracic cavity versus the multiple incisions that are currently required.â

Medrobotics markets the FlexÂ® Robotic System, the worldâs first and only robotic surgical platform which provides Scarfreeâ¢ access to hard-to-reach anatomy in otolaryngology and colorectal procedures. The Company is also pursuing expansion of applications to other areas including transvaginal gynecologic procedures.

The award-winning FlexÂ® Robotic System has been widely recognized for advances in surgical robotic technology, including Best-in-Show at the 2016 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA) and a Best New Product at the 2017 Edison Awards. The mobility and short learning curve of the FlexÂ® Robotic System offer the promise of scheduling flexibility and efficiency not seen with other surgical systems. Patients who seek care from hospitals with comprehensive robotics programs that include the FlexÂ® Robotic System may enjoy the best chance for the least invasive treatment of their condition.

About Medrobotics
Medrobotics Corporation (www.Medrobotics.com) is a privately funded medical device company headquartered in Raynham, Massachusetts. It manufactures and markets the FlexÂ® Robotic System, the worldâs first robotic surgical platform with a steerable and shapeable robotic scope. The FlexÂ® Robotic System offers surgeons the unique ability to navigate complex anatomy through a single, small entry point while operating in hard-to-reach anatomical locations that might otherwise be inaccessible with straight, rigid surgical tools. The Companyâs vision is to provide more patients with access to Scarfreeâ¢ surgical options. Medrobotics received FDA clearances for the FlexÂ® Robotic System for ENT applications in July 2015 and for colorectal surgery in May 2017. The CE mark was issued in March 2014.

Â 

Â 

