Researchers and Scientists from Five Countries Named Winners of King Faisal Prize 2018

- Business Wire
Five researchers and scientists from Malaysia, Jordan, Tunisia, the US and the UK have been named winners of the King Faisal Prize 2018 as the 40th edition of the renowned award recognized their distinguished contributions towards humanity. The Prize honours exceptional achievements in five categories: Service to Islam, Islamic Studies, Arabic Language & Literature, Medicine, and Science.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180119005245/en/
His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Chairman of King Faisal Prize Board, Abdulaziz (Photo: AETOSWire)
Professor Irwandi Jaswir, Deputy Dean of the International Institute for Halal Research and Training (INHART) and Secretary of Council of Professors at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), has been named the winner in the Service to Islam category for contributions to the development of âHalal Scienceâ and Halal food and consumer goods.
Professor Bashar Awad of Hadith at the International Islamic University, Jordan, has been named the winner of this yearâs King Faisal Prize for Islamic Studies in recognition of work related to the topic, âCritical Editions of Islamic Historical and Biographical Textsâ.
The King Faisal Prize for Arabic Language and Literature has been award to Professor Chokri Mabkhout of Manoubah University, Tunis, for âStudies Dealing with Autobiography in Arabic Literatureâ.
Professor James P. Allison of the Vivian L. Smith Distinguished Chair of the Department of Immunology, USA, has been named as the winner of the King Faisal Prize 2018 for Medicine for major findings in the field of Immunotherapy for Cancer.
Professor Sir John M. Ball, who is the Sedleian Professor of Natural Philosophy at the University of Oxford, is the winner of the King Faisal Prize for Science for outstanding contributions in the field of Mathematics. Prof. Ball has been recognized for works related to nonlinear partial differential equations, the calculus of variations, and dynamical systems.
About King Faisal Prize
King Faisal Prize was established in 1977 by the King Faisal Foundation (KFF), a philanthropic organization founded in 1976G/1396H by the sons and daughters of the late King Faisal bin Abdulaziz, as a tribute to their father. The Prize was granted for the first time in 1979G/1399H in three categories: Service to Islam, Islamic Studies and Arabic Language and Literature. In 1981G/1401H, a prize in Medicine and a prize in Science were added. The Medicine prize was awarded the following year, in 1982G/1402H, whereas the Science prize was awarded in 1984G/1404H.
*Source: AETOSWire
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180119005245/en/
El defensa francés Lucas Hernandez, formado en el Atlético de Madrid, dejó entrever este sábado que ha iniciado los trámites para pedir …
A la interesante valoración del mercado nipón y las altas expectativas empresariales se unen las buenas perspectivas macroeconómicas del …
Neymar Jr. es el gran objetivo del Real Madrid para la próxima temporada. El brasileño también tiene entre ceja y ceja su fichaje por los …
El exministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz se encuentra desde la tarde de este viernes en la unidad coronaria del hospital madrileño …
LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers) y Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) han liderado la lista de votaciones para el partido de las …
La actriz estadounidense Dorothy Malone, que ganó el Óscar a la mejor intérprete de reparto por la película "Escrito en el viento" …
El tenista número 1 del mundo según el ranking de la ATP, el español Rafa Nadal, continúa su andadura este sábado en el Open de …
El futbolista del Everton James McCarthy sufrió una gravísima lesión este sábado en el partido de la Premier League que enfrentó a su …
El Atlético de Madrid ha conseguido este sábado un punto al empatar en el estadio Wanda Metropolitano por 1-1 ante el Girona en el …
El general de División del Ejército del Aire y subdirector del Instituto Universitario General Gutiérrez Mellado, Juan Antonio Moliner …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El mapa de los whiskies más caros
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens