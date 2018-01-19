330 43

The Coca-Cola Company Announces New Global Vision to Help Create a World Without Waste

19/01/2018 - 14:10

The Coca-Cola Company announced today that it is fundamentally reshaping its approach to packaging, with a global goal to help collect and recycle the equivalent of 100% of its packaging by 2030.

In 2017, employees from Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Co. joined with other volunteers in St. Louis to collect and sort 14,480 pounds of debris; 63 percent was diverted for recycling. Coca-Cola then partnered with manufacturer Phoenix Technologies to convert plastic bottles into recycled PET plastic for use in new bottles. (Photo: Business Wire)

This goal is the centerpiece of the Companyâs new packaging vision for a World Without Waste, which the Coca-Cola system intends to back with a multi-year investment that includes ongoing work to make packaging 100% recyclable. This begins with the understanding that food and beverage containers are an important part of peopleâs modern lives but that there is much more to be done to reduce packaging waste globally.

âThe world has a packaging problem â and, like all companies, we have a responsibility to help solve it,â said James Quincey, President and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. âThrough our World Without Waste vision, we are investing in our planet and our packaging to help make this problem a thing of the past.â

The Company and its bottling partners are pursuing several key goals:

Investing in the planet: By 2030, for every bottle or can the Coca-Cola system sells globally, we aim to help take one back so it has more than one life. The Company is investing its marketing dollars and skills behind this 100% collection goal to help people understand what, how and where to recycle. We will support collection of packaging across the industry, including bottles and cans from other companies. The Coca-Cola system will work with local communities, industry partners, our customers, and consumers to help address issues like packaging litter and marine debris.

World Without Waste is the next step in the Companyâs ongoing sustainability efforts, building off success in replenishing an estimated 100% of the water it uses in its final beverages. The Company achieved and exceeded its water replenishment goal in 2015, five years ahead of expectations. These efforts are part of the Companyâs larger strategy to grow with conscience, by becoming a total beverage company that grows the right way.

âBottles and cans shouldnât harm our planet, and a litter-free world is possible,â Quincey said. âCompanies like ours must be leaders. Consumers around the world care about our planet, and they want and expect companies to take action. Thatâs exactly what weâre going to do, and we invite others to join us on this critical journey.â

The Coca-Cola Company will work to achieve these goals with the help of several global partners: the Ellen MacArthur Foundationâs New Plastics Economy initiative, The Ocean Conservancy/Trash Free Seas Alliance and World Wildlife Fund (The Cascading Materials Vision and Bioplastic Feedstock Alliance). Coca-Cola will also launch efforts with new partners at the regional and local level and plans to work with its key customers to help motivate consumers to recycle more packaging.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the worldâs largest total beverage company, offering over 500 brands to people in more than 200 countries. Of our 21 billion-dollar brands, 19 are available in lower- and no-sugar options to help people everywhere more easily control added sugar. In addition to our namesake Coca-Cola drinks, some of our household names around the world include: AdeS soy-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater, and Zico coconut water.Â At Coca-Cola, weâre serious about making positive contributions to our world. That starts with reducing sugar in our drinks and bringing new and different drinks to people everywhere. It also means continuously working to reduce our environmental impact, creating rewarding careers for our associates, and bringing economic opportunity wherever we operate. In fact, together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people around the world.Â For more information, visit our digital magazine Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow The Coca-Cola Company on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

