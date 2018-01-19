The Coca-Cola Company Announces New Global Vision to Help Create a World Without Waste

- Business Wire
The Coca-Cola Company announced today that it is fundamentally reshaping its approach to packaging, with a global goal to help collect and recycle the equivalent of 100% of its packaging by 2030.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180119005104/en/
In 2017, employees from Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Co. joined with other volunteers in St. Louis to collect and sort 14,480 pounds of debris; 63 percent was diverted for recycling. Coca-Cola then partnered with manufacturer Phoenix Technologies to convert plastic bottles into recycled PET plastic for use in new bottles. (Photo: Business Wire)
This goal is the centerpiece of the Companyâs new packaging vision for a World Without Waste, which the Coca-Cola system intends to back with a multi-year investment that includes ongoing work to make packaging 100% recyclable. This begins with the understanding that food and beverage containers are an important part of peopleâs modern lives but that there is much more to be done to reduce packaging waste globally.
âThe world has a packaging problem â and, like all companies, we have a responsibility to help solve it,â said James Quincey, President and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. âThrough our World Without Waste vision, we are investing in our planet and our packaging to help make this problem a thing of the past.â
The Company and its bottling partners are pursuing several key goals:
World Without Waste is the next step in the Companyâs ongoing sustainability efforts, building off success in replenishing an estimated 100% of the water it uses in its final beverages. The Company achieved and exceeded its water replenishment goal in 2015, five years ahead of expectations. These efforts are part of the Companyâs larger strategy to grow with conscience, by becoming a total beverage company that grows the right way.
âBottles and cans shouldnât harm our planet, and a litter-free world is possible,â Quincey said. âCompanies like ours must be leaders. Consumers around the world care about our planet, and they want and expect companies to take action. Thatâs exactly what weâre going to do, and we invite others to join us on this critical journey.â
The Coca-Cola Company will work to achieve these goals with the help of several global partners: the Ellen MacArthur Foundationâs New Plastics Economy initiative, The Ocean Conservancy/Trash Free Seas Alliance and World Wildlife Fund (The Cascading Materials Vision and Bioplastic Feedstock Alliance). Coca-Cola will also launch efforts with new partners at the regional and local level and plans to work with its key customers to help motivate consumers to recycle more packaging.
To learn more, visit Coca-Cola Journey.
About The Coca-Cola Company
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the worldâs largest total beverage company, offering over 500 brands to people in more than 200 countries. Of our 21 billion-dollar brands, 19 are available in lower- and no-sugar options to help people everywhere more easily control added sugar. In addition to our namesake Coca-Cola drinks, some of our household names around the world include: AdeS soy-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater, and Zico coconut water.Â At Coca-Cola, weâre serious about making positive contributions to our world. That starts with reducing sugar in our drinks and bringing new and different drinks to people everywhere. It also means continuously working to reduce our environmental impact, creating rewarding careers for our associates, and bringing economic opportunity wherever we operate. In fact, together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people around the world.Â For more information, visit our digital magazine Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow The Coca-Cola Company on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180119005104/en/
El defensa francés Lucas Hernandez, formado en el Atlético de Madrid, dejó entrever este sábado que ha iniciado los trámites para pedir …
A la interesante valoración del mercado nipón y las altas expectativas empresariales se unen las buenas perspectivas macroeconómicas del …
Neymar Jr. es el gran objetivo del Real Madrid para la próxima temporada. El brasileño también tiene entre ceja y ceja su fichaje por los …
El exministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz se encuentra desde la tarde de este viernes en la unidad coronaria del hospital madrileño …
LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers) y Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) han liderado la lista de votaciones para el partido de las …
La actriz estadounidense Dorothy Malone, que ganó el Óscar a la mejor intérprete de reparto por la película "Escrito en el viento" …
El tenista número 1 del mundo según el ranking de la ATP, el español Rafa Nadal, continúa su andadura este sábado en el Open de …
El futbolista del Everton James McCarthy sufrió una gravísima lesión este sábado en el partido de la Premier League que enfrentó a su …
El Atlético de Madrid ha conseguido este sábado un punto al empatar en el estadio Wanda Metropolitano por 1-1 ante el Girona en el …
El general de División del Ejército del Aire y subdirector del Instituto Universitario General Gutiérrez Mellado, Juan Antonio Moliner …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El mapa de los whiskies más caros
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens