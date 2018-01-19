E.ON Chooses Corinex Broadband over Powerline Technology for their Smart Metering Rollout

- Business Wire
E.ON, an international energy company that serves 32 million customers across multiple countries, has decided to use broadband over powerline (BPL) as the key technology in their communication mix, in the smart metering communication infrastructure for the low voltage part of their grid. E.ON chose Corinex as the solution provider for the initial two years of the deployment. The initial deployment will be several ten thousands of repeaters and head ends providing secure communication for a couple of hundred thousands of households. Corinex Grid Value network management based on IBM Tivoli platform will manage the network.
âAfter extensive field trials, we found that Corinex broadband over powerline technology meets our requirements for mass rollout of smart metering services. We are convinced BPL is ideally suited to address the needs of many other utilities, so E.ON is interested in supporting BPL industry standardization in order to create a broad ecosystem of silicon and system vendors,â said Elmar Peine, responsible for Telecommunication Infrastructure from E.ON in Germany.
âWe are excited to be part of the E.ON technology strategy, addressing the advanced German energy market, leading in penetration of renewables, toughest security requirements, and sophisticated load management designed for each household. Corinex, building on its leadership in BPL, is also committed to bringing G.hn for utilities,â stated Peter Sobotka, CEO of Corinex.
âIBM is happy that its product IBM Tivoli/Netcool was chosen to manage the BPL Network. The scale of this project, combined with the fact that it will be operating over a high performance network makes it one of the leading projects in the industry and a great example of true broadband implementation of IoT and capabilities of IBM technology,â said Frank Schwammberger, Industry Executive, IBM.
âThe energy industry is facing new challenges, driven by increased penetration of distributed energy generation and storage, massive adoption of electric vehicles, and a transition towards renewable energy sources. These challenges create demand for broadband solutions that leverage MaxLinearâs powerline communications chipsets to enable a new generation of real-time energy services,â said Chano GÃ³mez, MaxLinear Senior Director of Marketing, G.hn. âWe are proud to provide one of the key silicon components for the Corinex solution being deployed by E.ON.â
About E.ON
E.ON is an international investor-owned energy company, focusing entirely on energy networks, customer solutions and renewables. In the 2016 financial year, more than 40,000 employees from 90 nations generated sales of around $42 billion. Around 33 million customers purchase gas and electricity from E.ON. Within the global renewables segment E.ON is a leading company. The company has already invested more than $11 billion and operates nearly 5.4 gigawatts of renewable capacity.
About Corinex
Corinex Communications Corp. develops, manufactures and implements complex solutions for smart metering and smart grid infrastructure projects, with a focus on broadband over powerline communications. Corinex solutions are improving grid operational efficiency, security and integrate renewable energy and EVâs on the low voltage part of the grid. Learn more at www.corinex.com.
About MaxLinear, Inc.
MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.
MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118006454/en/
El defensa francés Lucas Hernandez, formado en el Atlético de Madrid, dejó entrever este sábado que ha iniciado los trámites para pedir …
A la interesante valoración del mercado nipón y las altas expectativas empresariales se unen las buenas perspectivas macroeconómicas del …
Neymar Jr. es el gran objetivo del Real Madrid para la próxima temporada. El brasileño también tiene entre ceja y ceja su fichaje por los …
El exministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz se encuentra desde la tarde de este viernes en la unidad coronaria del hospital madrileño …
LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers) y Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) han liderado la lista de votaciones para el partido de las …
La actriz estadounidense Dorothy Malone, que ganó el Óscar a la mejor intérprete de reparto por la película "Escrito en el viento" …
El tenista número 1 del mundo según el ranking de la ATP, el español Rafa Nadal, continúa su andadura este sábado en el Open de …
El futbolista del Everton James McCarthy sufrió una gravísima lesión este sábado en el partido de la Premier League que enfrentó a su …
El Atlético de Madrid ha conseguido este sábado un punto al empatar en el estadio Wanda Metropolitano por 1-1 ante el Girona en el …
El general de División del Ejército del Aire y subdirector del Instituto Universitario General Gutiérrez Mellado, Juan Antonio Moliner …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El mapa de los whiskies más caros
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens