DXC Technology Named a 2018 Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader

- Business Wire
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) has been recognized as a 2018 Top 100 Global Technology Leaderby Thomson Reuters. The inaugural program identifies the tech industryâs most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.
The Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Tech Leaders study, the industryâs first holistic assessment of todayâs leading tech companies, utilizes a 28-point data-driven algorithm to objectively identify organizations positioned to thrive in a complex and changing business environment. The patent pending methodology, developed by the Thomson Reuters Boston Innovation Lab, is based on eight principal pillars of performance: Financial Performance, Management and Investor Confidence, Risk and Resilience, Legal Compliance, Innovation, People and Social Responsibility, Environmental Impact, and Reputation. According to Thomson Reuters, these are the companies whose final scores across the pillars outshine over 5,000 other technology companies around the world.
âDXC Technology is proud to be recognized as a Top 100 Global Technology Leader by Thomson Reuters,â said Mike Lawrie, DXC Technology chairman, president and CEO. âWe are honored to gain this recognition and are committed to delivering innovative solutions that best serve our clients on their digital transformation journeys.â
âTech companies operate at warp speed confronting competitive, regulatory, legal, financial, supply chain and myriad other business challenges. Oftentimes, their financial success overshadows operational integrity, making it difficult to identify those organizations with true fortitude for future success,â said Alex Paladino, global managing director of the Thomson Reuters Technology Practice Group. âWith the Top 100 Global Tech Leaders, weâve identified the unique data points that embody technology industry leadership in the 21st century; congratulations to the companies that made the list.â
Key findings among the 2018 Top 100 Global Technology Leaders:
DXCâs highest scores were achieved among these four pillars:
Visit http://tr.com/top100tech to access the full report and view the complete list of 2018 Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leaders. Join the discussion on Twitter #TRtech100.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is the worldâs leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, helping clients harness the power of innovation to thrive on change. Created by the merger of CSC and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, DXC Technology serves nearly 6,000 private and public sector clients across 70 countries. The companyâs technology independence, global talent and extensive partner network combine to deliver powerful next-generation IT services and solutions. DXC Technology is recognized among the best corporate citizens globally. For more information, visit http://dxc.technology.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is the worldâs leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries.
Â
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118006470/en/
El defensa francés Lucas Hernandez, formado en el Atlético de Madrid, dejó entrever este sábado que ha iniciado los trámites para pedir …
A la interesante valoración del mercado nipón y las altas expectativas empresariales se unen las buenas perspectivas macroeconómicas del …
Neymar Jr. es el gran objetivo del Real Madrid para la próxima temporada. El brasileño también tiene entre ceja y ceja su fichaje por los …
El exministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz se encuentra desde la tarde de este viernes en la unidad coronaria del hospital madrileño …
LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers) y Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) han liderado la lista de votaciones para el partido de las …
La actriz estadounidense Dorothy Malone, que ganó el Óscar a la mejor intérprete de reparto por la película "Escrito en el viento" …
El tenista número 1 del mundo según el ranking de la ATP, el español Rafa Nadal, continúa su andadura este sábado en el Open de …
El futbolista del Everton James McCarthy sufrió una gravísima lesión este sábado en el partido de la Premier League que enfrentó a su …
El Atlético de Madrid ha conseguido este sábado un punto al empatar en el estadio Wanda Metropolitano por 1-1 ante el Girona en el …
El general de División del Ejército del Aire y subdirector del Instituto Universitario General Gutiérrez Mellado, Juan Antonio Moliner …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El mapa de los whiskies más caros
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens