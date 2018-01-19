330 43

DXC Technology Named a 2018 Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader

19/01/2018 - 13:00

- Business Wire

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) has been recognized as a 2018 Top 100 Global Technology Leaderby Thomson Reuters. The inaugural program identifies the tech industryâs most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

The Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Tech Leaders study, the industryâs first holistic assessment of todayâs leading tech companies, utilizes a 28-point data-driven algorithm to objectively identify organizations positioned to thrive in a complex and changing business environment. The patent pending methodology, developed by the Thomson Reuters Boston Innovation Lab, is based on eight principal pillars of performance: Financial Performance, Management and Investor Confidence, Risk and Resilience, Legal Compliance, Innovation, People and Social Responsibility, Environmental Impact, and Reputation. According to Thomson Reuters, these are the companies whose final scores across the pillars outshine over 5,000 other technology companies around the world.

âDXC Technology is proud to be recognized as a Top 100 Global Technology Leader by Thomson Reuters,â said Mike Lawrie, DXC Technology chairman, president and CEO. âWe are honored to gain this recognition and are committed to delivering innovative solutions that best serve our clients on their digital transformation journeys.â

âTech companies operate at warp speed confronting competitive, regulatory, legal, financial, supply chain and myriad other business challenges. Oftentimes, their financial success overshadows operational integrity, making it difficult to identify those organizations with true fortitude for future success,â said Alex Paladino, global managing director of the Thomson Reuters Technology Practice Group. âWith the Top 100 Global Tech Leaders, weâve identified the unique data points that embody technology industry leadership in the 21st century; congratulations to the companies that made the list.â

Key findings among the 2018 Top 100 Global Technology Leaders:

In addition to being recognized in the first true valuation of global technology leaders, these organizations outperform the Nasdaq, S&P 500 and MSCI World indices in year-over-year stock price change by 3.91 percent, 4.04 percent and 7.1 percent respectively.

They outperform these indices across other factors, including YoY R&D investment, employee percent change and revenue percent change.

Forty-five percent of the leaders are headquartered in the United States; Japan and Taiwan are the next most prolific regions, with 13 top 100 tech companies each.

DXCâs highest scores were achieved among these four pillars:

Management and Investor Confidence, specifically in StarMineâs Smart Money Combined Alpha Model (CAM) at 91 percent;

Innovation, specifically in Thomson Reuters Environmental, Social and Governance (TRESG) at 84 percent;

People and Social Responsibility, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Strategy and Community and Workforce at 84 percent and 78 percent respectively; and

Environmental Impact, TRESG Emissions and Resource Use at 78 percent and 77 percent respectively.

Visit http://tr.com/top100tech to access the full report and view the complete list of 2018 Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leaders. Join the discussion on Twitter #TRtech100.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is the worldâs leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, helping clients harness the power of innovation to thrive on change. Created by the merger of CSC and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, DXC Technology serves nearly 6,000 private and public sector clients across 70 countries. The companyâs technology independence, global talent and extensive partner network combine to deliver powerful next-generation IT services and solutions. DXC Technology is recognized among the best corporate citizens globally. For more information, visit http://dxc.technology.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the worldâs leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries.

