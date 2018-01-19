330 43

PSE to Provide Advanced Process Modeling Software to ExxonMobil

Process Systems Enterprise Inc. (PSE), the Advanced Process Modeling (APM) company, today announced it signed a corporate agreement making its industry leading gPROMS equation-oriented modeling technology accessible throughout ExxonMobil. The agreement also provides for co-development of advanced automation and control applications as part of PSEâs gPROMS Operational Excellence Solutions.

The new agreement complements ExxonMobilÂ´s long-standing relationship with PSE for detailed engineering design and simulation tools as well as expert consulting services.

"We are delighted that ExxonMobil has chosen PSE to provide it with APM software and solutions," said Costas Pantelides, PSE CEO. "Having been selected as a technology partner for innovative automation solutions, we look forward to helping the company realize maximum benefits from our technology."

PSEâs gPROMS is a unified equation-oriented process modeling environment for applications across the plant, from complex catalytic reaction and separation to wastewater treatment and utilities. It has industry-leading mathematical optimization and global system analysis capabilities, that, coupled with high-fidelity process models, enable companies to accelerate innovation, optimize process design and operation and systematically manage technology risk. gPROMS Operational Excellence Solutions leverage investment in high-fidelity process models by deploying these within advanced online applications for monitoring and optimization of process plants

About PSE

PSE (www.psenterprise.com) is the worldâs foremost provider of Advanced Process Modeling software, services and solutions to the process industries. Companies apply advanced process models to explore the process decision space rapidly and effectively, in order to reduce uncertainty and make better, faster and safer design and operating decisions.

PSEâs equation-oriented platform gPROMSÂ®Â products include the gPROMS ProcessBuilderÂ® flowsheeting and custom modelling environment for optimizing fluid process design and operation and the gPROMS Operational Excellence Solutions (gOES) for operational monitoring, optimization and planning based on high-fidelity models.

PSE is committed to defining, developing and driving the adoption of next-generation process modeling software and workflows capable of supporting industry digitalization strategies. The unique advantages of PSE tools are the combination of high-fidelity models, powerful mathematical optimization and global system analysis capabilities, and a high-performance equation-oriented framework for rapid and robust solution of complex problems.

