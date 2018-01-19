330 43

ExaGrid Selected as Finalist for Storage Magazine´s 2017 "Product of the Year ? Backup and DR Hardware" Award

19/01/2018 - 10:00

ExaGridÂ®, a leading provider of hyper-converged secondary storage for backup, today announced that its EX Series of backup storage appliances with data deduplication has once again been selected as a finalist for TechTargetâs Storage magazine/SearchStorage.com 2017 âProduct of the Yearâ award in the âBackup and DR Hardwareâ category.

These annual awards, now in their 16th year, showcase the yearâs latest and greatest innovations in technology. âThese premier awards are of particular import as the panel of judges are genuine experts in an increasingly complex segment of data center technology,â said Bill Andrews, CEO and President of ExaGrid. âTo have been selected given their stringent criteria is an honour of which weâre quite proud.â

Only ExaGrid uses a scale-out architecture with a unique loading zone, which addresses all of the scalability and performance challenges of backup storage as well as the complexities of replication and disaster recovery. ExaGrid not only delivers the fastest backups, VM boots, and restores/recoveries, but is the only solution that truly scales, provides a fixed-length backup window, and eliminates forklift upgrades and product obsolescence.

ExaGrid is the sole provider of hyper-converged secondary storage for backup that overcomes the compute challenges of backup storage in the face of what most organizations experience as explosive data growth. ExaGridâs ingest is 3 times faster - and restores/VM boots are up to 20 times faster - than its closest competitor. Each ExaGrid appliance that is added to an existing system brings additional compute with capacity to ensure that the backup window remains fixed in length as data volumes increase.

ExaGridâs published customer success stories and enterprise stories number over 350, more than all other vendors in the space combined. These narratives demonstrate how satisfied customers are with ExaGridâs unique architectural approach, differentiated product, and unrivalled customer support. Customers consistently state that not only is the product best-in-class, but âit just works.â

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides hyper-converged secondary storage for backup with data deduplication, a unique landing zone, and scale-out architecture. ExaGridâs landing zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. Its scale-out architecture includes full appliances in a scale-out system and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades. Visit us at www.exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

