ExaGrid Selected as Finalist for Storage Magazine´s 2017 "Product of the Year ? Backup and DR Hardware" Award

- Business Wire
ExaGridÂ®, a leading provider of hyper-converged secondary storage for backup, today announced that its EX Series of backup storage appliances with data deduplication has once again been selected as a finalist for TechTargetâs Storage magazine/SearchStorage.com 2017 âProduct of the Yearâ award in the âBackup and DR Hardwareâ category.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118006039/en/
Â
These annual awards, now in their 16th year, showcase the yearâs latest and greatest innovations in technology. âThese premier awards are of particular import as the panel of judges are genuine experts in an increasingly complex segment of data center technology,â said Bill Andrews, CEO and President of ExaGrid. âTo have been selected given their stringent criteria is an honour of which weâre quite proud.â
Only ExaGrid uses a scale-out architecture with a unique loading zone, which addresses all of the scalability and performance challenges of backup storage as well as the complexities of replication and disaster recovery. ExaGrid not only delivers the fastest backups, VM boots, and restores/recoveries, but is the only solution that truly scales, provides a fixed-length backup window, and eliminates forklift upgrades and product obsolescence.
ExaGrid is the sole provider of hyper-converged secondary storage for backup that overcomes the compute challenges of backup storage in the face of what most organizations experience as explosive data growth. ExaGridâs ingest is 3 times faster - and restores/VM boots are up to 20 times faster - than its closest competitor. Each ExaGrid appliance that is added to an existing system brings additional compute with capacity to ensure that the backup window remains fixed in length as data volumes increase.
ExaGridâs published customer success stories and enterprise stories number over 350, more than all other vendors in the space combined. These narratives demonstrate how satisfied customers are with ExaGridâs unique architectural approach, differentiated product, and unrivalled customer support. Customers consistently state that not only is the product best-in-class, but âit just works.â
About ExaGrid
ExaGrid provides hyper-converged secondary storage for backup with data deduplication, a unique landing zone, and scale-out architecture. ExaGridâs landing zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. Its scale-out architecture includes full appliances in a scale-out system and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades. Visit us at www.exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup.
ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118006039/en/
Javier Fernández ha ganado el Europeo de patinaje celebrado en Moscú, su sexto título consecutivo que le mete de lleno en la historia del …
El Barcelona aligera un poco más su plantilla. El club blaugrana ha conseguido un acuerdo total para la cesión de Rafinha Alcántara al …
Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido a cuatro personas, tres de ellos de nacionalidad española y otro de Ghana, con edades …
El Barcelona ha agitado el mercado de fichajes de invierno y ha visto cambiada su relación de dorsales. Yerry Mina se ha hecho con el 24, …
La tercera ronda del Open de Australia se despide con uno de los mejores partidos del cuadro masculino en lo que va de torneo. Richard …
Novak Djokovic se enfrenta este sábado a Albert Ramos-Viñolas en el partido de tercera ronda del Open de Austrtalia. El serbio, que viene …
Land Rover está celebrando su 70 aniversario por todo lo alto pues, además de revivir el mítico Defender con una versión especial que le …
El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, hablará con los grupos parlamentarios para acordar una fecha para celebrar el Debate sobre el …
El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, ha confirmado este viernes que restablecerá el servicio militar obligatorio en el país, tal y como …
La revista médica The Lancet ha sugerido, en un artículo de opinión, que la adolescencia es un periodo vital que "ahora se extiende desde …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El mapa de los whiskies más caros
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens