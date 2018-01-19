330 43

IFF Honors Dominique Ropion with Prestigious Master Perfumer Title

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, has named Dominique Ropion Master Perfumer. The Companyâs designation recognizes perfumers who have demonstrated consistent and outstanding levels of creativity and craftsmanship in the art of perfumery, and exceptional leadership in and measurable impact on the industry. Mr. Ropion is the second perfumer at IFF recognized with the prestigious title, which was established in 2013.

âAt the heart of IFF are the people who consistently go above and beyond to passionately pursue their art and by doing so, revolutionize the industry,â said IFF Chairman & CEO Andreas Fibig. âIn his 17 years with us, Dominique has consistently achieved this outstanding level of creativity and passion for his art and our customers. We congratulate him on his many achievements -- as we look forward to his future successes.â

Mr. Ropionâs journey to perfumery began as a teenager. Studying physics at school, he worked in a fragrance lab during summer vacations and became fascinated with the process. The fascination turned into an internship, followed by a bit of luck when a space became available at a perfumery school, where his talents were revealed and expanded. He worked in the industry for 18 years before he joined IFF in 2000. Since that time, he created or co-created fragrances for some of the industryâs most prestigious and iconic brands, including Christian Dior, Thierry Mugler, LancÃ´me, Givenchy, Frederic Malle, Issey Miyake, Yves Saint Laurent, Paco Rabanne and the Body Shop. His creations have not been limited to high-end fine fragrance, however, as he has publicly expressed his fascination with and passion for creating fragrances for more ubiquitous product categories, such as consumer, mass market, and specialty fragrances.

Mr. Ropion said, âI feel humbled by this title, and while Iâm proud of having created fragrances for these prestigious fragrance brands across the world, Iâm also particularly thrilled about what lies ahead: continuing to discover the world of scents, as well as training tomorrowâs talents with the IFF perfumery school.â

Mr. Ropionâs external recognitions include the Cosmetique Magazine Oscar in 2010, the Chevalier de lâOrdre des Arts et des Lettres in 2012, and the prestigious Cosmetic ValleyÂ´s International Fragrance Prize (formerly the Prix FranÃ§ois Coty) in 2008. Within IFF, he counts among his successes his contributions to the creation of the Companyâs Scent Design School and his work in evaluating and shaping new molecule creations.

âDominique has always been recognized as a master by our industry,â said Nicolas Mirzayantz, Group President, Fragrances. âHe famously relishes the challenges presented by every aspect of fragrance creation, using his insatiable thirst for learning and his willingness to be challenged outside of his comfort zone. His innate curiosity, profound knowledge of perfume creation history, commitment to the highest standards of craftsmanship, and his enthusiasm for sharing his knowledge with the next generation is renowned and deeply appreciated by our entire creative team.â Mr. Mirzayantz continued, âI am thrilled to recognize Dominique as IFFâs newest Master Perfumer and congratulate him for his lasting contributions to the fragrance industry.â

