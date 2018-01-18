330 43

Limelight Networks and Tencent Cloud to Provide Seamless Global Content Delivery

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, and Tencent Cloud announced an agreement that expands access to each companyâs services. Under terms of the agreement, Limelight will offer its customers Content Delivery Network (CDN) services in China through Tencent Cloud. Tencent Cloud will offer CDN services from Limelight to Tencent Cloud customers in North America and other global markets.

Tencent Cloud is a secure, reliable and high-performance public cloud service provider that integrates Tencentâs infrastructure-building capabilities with the advantages of a massive-user platform and ecosystem.

âPartnering with Limelight is one example of how Tencent Cloud is expanding its services and capabilities to meet the rapidly growing global demand for high-performance cloud services,â said Carlos Morell, Vice President, Tencent Cloud International. âFor global companies that want to operate in China as well as Chinese companies that want to go global, Tencent Cloud makes it easy to enable and enhance operations and extend existing IT infrastructure to a more powerful, reliable and intelligent platform.â

Tencent Cloud provides global access and a rich array of services to organizations which need advanced infrastructure and a resilient environment, such as gaming, video, live broadcast, and finance companies.

Limelight has a global footprint and its unique combination of private infrastructure, advanced software, and expert services surpasses other CDNs. Together, Limelight and Tencent offer a seamless solution to global customers who want to deliver content around the world.

"Limelight is one of the largest global content delivery networks in the world, and this agreement will further extend our reach into China. The quality, bandwidth, reach and security of our global private network delivers high-quality digital experiences that audiences demand worldwide,â said Ersin Galioglu, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Limelight Networks. âChinais experiencing digital adoption at an accelerating pace, and thereâs a unique opportunity for global businesses to access the Chinese market and for Chinese businesses to have access to global consumers. Together, Limelight and Tencent will work to address this opportunity. This collaboration brings unique expertise and capabilities to businesses worldwide that want and need to deliver digital content from anywhere, to anyone, in milliseconds.â

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users. Tencentâs social products, Weixin and QQ, link its users to a rich, digital content catalogue including games, video, music and books. Its proprietary targeting technology helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Tencentâs infrastructure services, including payment, security, cloud and artificial intelligence, create differentiated offerings and support its partnersâ business growth. Tencent invests heavily in people and innovation, enabling the company to evolve with the Internet.

Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.hk) are traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, a global leader in digital content delivery, empowers customers to better engage online audiences by enabling them toÂ securely manage and globallyÂ deliver digital content, on any device. The companyâs Limelight Orchestrate Platform includes a global infrastructure with a fully-integrated suite of capabilities and services to help you address all your content delivery needs. The Orchestrate Platform solves your most important content delivery challenges so you can deliver the next great digital experience anywhere. For more information, please visit www.limelight.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

