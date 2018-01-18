Project Bronze: Sale of the Pradera European Retail Fund 2 Portfolio

- Business Wire
An affiliate of MCAP Global Finance (UK) LLP ("MCAP") has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of six shopping centres in Spain and Italy, totalling 90,000 sqm (the âBronze Portfolioâ). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Formerly owned by the Pradera European Retail Fund 2 (the âFundâ), managed by Pradera, the Bronze Portfolio includes Formia: Itaca Shopping Centre, a 23,000 sqm shopping centre fully let and anchored by a Panorama hypermarket, located approximately 90km northwest of Naples; and Viterbo: Tuscia Shopping Centre, a 17,000 sqm shopping centre fully let and anchored by Coop, Italyâs largest supermarket chain, located circa 80km northwest of Rome.
The transaction provided an exit for the Fundâs unitholders. Pradera will continue to serve as asset manager of the Bronze Portfolio on behalf of MCAP.
Accord Europe Limited served as the exclusive financial advisor to the Fund. MCAP was self-advised.
ABOUT PRADERA
Pradera is a market leading specialist fund and asset manager of shopping centres and retail parks in Europe and Asia. Founded in 1999, Praderaâs portfolio comprises shopping centres and retail parks in the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, France, Greece, Turkey and China, with more than 2,900 stores. For further information on Pradera, visit: www.pradera.com.
ABOUT MCAP
MCAP Global Finance (UK) LLP is a UK subsidiary of New York-based Marathon Asset Management, LP (âMarathonâ), a global alternative investment management firm focusing in the corporate, global credit, fixed income and real estate markets. Marathon manages approximately $13 billion in capital and has been actively investing in commercial real estate since 2005. For further information on Marathon, visit: www.marathonfund.com.
ABOUT ACCORD EUROPE LIMITED
With headquarters in San Francisco and additional offices in Chicago and London, Accord Group Holdings (âAccordâ) harnesses a powerful combination of capital markets, investment management and principal investment capabilities for a wide variety of participants in the real estate private equity industry globally. Through Accord Europe Limited, its affiliate in the UK, Accord provides investment advisory and arranging services to its clients in Europe. For further information on Accord, visit: www.accord-group.net.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117006541/en/
