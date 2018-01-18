Martin Koch Joins Inotrem as Chief Operating Officer

- Business Wire
Inotrem S.A., a biotechnology company specialized in the control of acute inflammatory syndromes such as septic shock, has appointed Martin Koch as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Martin Koch comes to Inotrem with more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Prior to joining Inotrem, Martin spent 10 years at Genticel, a biotechnology company developing innovative immunotherapies. As Genticelâs Chief Financial Officer, Martin was instrumental to the successful growth of the company from the first institutional financing round (2008) to the 2014 IPO on Euronext Paris and Brussels, followed by the merger with GenKyoTex in 2017. Martin Koch brings also to Inotrem a strong international background, having worked in France, Eastern Europe and the UK for top tier companies such as Eli Lilly, Elan Pharmaceuticals and Cephalon.
At Inotrem, Martin will be responsible for supervising the financial activities and secure the business planâs delivery. As part of Inotremâs executive management team, he will actively contribute to the companyâs strategic development.
Martin Koch, COO, says: Â«Â I am thrilled to join such a talented team as the one Jean-Jacques Garaud brought together, and participate to Inotremâs promising project. It is a wonderful opportunity to contribute to the development of MOTREMTM, the first drug candidate which has the potential to directly act on the immunological mechanism leading to septic shock. With high mortality rates, ranging from 25% to 40%, septic shock is considered by the World Health Organization to be a public health priorityÂ Â».
Jean-Jacques Garaud, Inotremâs President, adds: Â«Â We are extremely pleased to welcome Martin as COO. His operational expertise and international background perfectly fit our team. With him on board, Inotrem is ideally positioned to seize growth opportunities, at a pivotal time when the firmâs lead compound MOTREMTM is close to complete its first clinical trial in septic shock patientsÂ Â».
About Inotrem
Inotrem is a biotechnology company specialized in the control of excessive immune response that occurs in acute inflammatory syndromes in the critical care setting. It has developed a new concept of immunomodulation to control abnormal immune response to tissue injuries, using a personalized medicine approach. The Company has been founded in 2013 in Nancy by Dr. Jean-Jacques Garaud, a former head of research and early development at the Roche Group, Prof. SÃ©bastien Gibot and Dr. Marc Derive.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117006353/en/
