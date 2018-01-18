WilsonHCG Unveils Fourth Annual Fortune 500 Top 100 Employment Brands Report

- Business Wire
WilsonHCG, global leader and premium provider of innovative talent solutions, has revealed its 2018 Fortune 500 Top 100 Employment Brands report â the companyâs fourth annual objective research, evaluation and ranking of how well Fortune 500 organizations brand themselves as an âemployer of choiceâ. New to the 2018 report, WilsonHCG also analyzed the top 25 Global Fortune 500 employment brands.
Based on six key employment branding categories and tens of thousands of data points, Johnson & Johnson earned the top overall ranking for the second year in a row (third consecutive top-10 performance). Intel earned the No. 2 overall spot, with three companies â IBM, Procter & Gamble and Lockheed Martin â tying for third overall. Rounding out the top 10 are General Motors, JPMorgan Chase, Dow, Cummins, and ADP (each tied for No. 6 overall).
âWeâre in the midst of the most competitive hiring environment of our time, as todayâs talent has full transparency into what theyÂ´re worth â and what competitors are offering; in turn, employment branding has never been more integral to the health of your business,â said John Wilson, WilsonHCG CEO. âAccording to a LinkedIn study of more than 4,000 talent leaders across 35 countries, talent is the No. 1 priority for 2018. In large part, because the candidate market is narrowing. The Fortune 500s that have moved from preaching to operationalizing brand strategy, in a way that ensures efforts resonate with the bottom line, have risen to the top of this yearâs rankings.â
WilsonHCGâs report explores the factors that define todayâs most differentiated employment brands, how 2018 compares to previous years, and insight into the nuances of the six industries that carry the most Fortune 500s (Industrial Machinery; Pharmaceuticals; Hotels, Casinos, Resorts; Computer Software; Health Care: Insurance and Managed Care; and IT Services).
Key Findings from the 2018 Report Include:
To access a complimentary copy of the 2018 Fortune 500 Top 100 Employment Brands report or learn more about WilsonHCG, visit: http://whcg.co/2D2xjOo.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117005046/en/
