330 43

CES Asia 2018 Call for Speaker Proposals NowOpen

18/01/2018 - 11:00

- Business Wire

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced that its Call for Speaker Proposals for CES Asia 2018 is now open. CES Asia seeks abstracts and speakers for the CES Asia conference program. Interested candidates, including subject matter experts from throughout Asia and across industries, have the opportunity to submit a conference proposal through February 14, 2018.

Industry executives, futurists and visionaries in vehicle technology, financial tech, smart cities and other target technologies are encouraged to apply. Accepted proposals will be notified by April 2, 2018. Please review the full list of conference themes, submission guidelines and speaker overview before submitting.

The CES Asia conference programming features over 30 conference sessions with more than 115 highly sought after industry experts from around the globe. CES Asia speakers present to an audience of high-level industry professionals, including 1,200 members of the global media. More than 40,000 people from 80 countries, regions and territories are expected to attend. As a part of conference programming, keynotes at CES Asia provide an international stage for top CEOs and senior-level executives at one of the fastest growing technology tradeshows in Asia.

Owned and produced by CESÂ® and co-produced by Shanghai Intex, CES Asia 2018 will run from June 13-15, in Shanghai, China. The premier event for the consumer technology industry in China, CES Asia showcases major brands and innovative companies across several vertical markets in the Asian marketplace. Attracting nearly 6,000 senior-level executives and more than 1,200 members of the global media, CES Asia provides an international keynote stage for top CEOs.

For inquires inside China, contact wanghuan@shanghai-intex.com. For inquires outside China, please contact CESAsiaconferences@CTA.tech.

Registration for CES Asia 2018 will open in January 2018. For the latest show news, information, photos, b-roll and more, visit CESAsia.com.

Note to Editors:

High-definition video b-roll from CES Asia is available for easy download onÂ CESAsia.com.

Journalists traveling from outside of China will require a J-1 or J-2 visa. For questions about exhibiting at CES Asia, contact Brian Moon at bmoon@CTA.tech or +1 703-907-4351.

About CES Asia:

Owned and produced by CESÂ® and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.

About Consumer Technology Association and CES:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)â¢ is the trade association representing the $351 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies â 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the worldâs best known brands â enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CESÂ® â the worldâs gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTAâs industry services.

About Shanghai Intex:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubai) Limited. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a sum total exhibition space in excess of 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.

UPCOMING EVENTS

CES Asia 2018

June 13-15, Shanghai, China

June 13-15, Shanghai, China Digital Patriots Dinner

April 17, Washington, DC

April 17, Washington, DC CES on the Hill

April 18, Washington, DC

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117006458/en/

PUBLICIDAD