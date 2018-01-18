STATS Announces Carl Mergele as Chief Executive Officer

- Business Wire
Today, STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, announced the hiring of seasoned software executive, Carl Mergele as Chief Executive Officer.
Mergele has extensive experience leading and growing software companies, providing world class products and excellent customer service across a number of sectors. In November 2016, Mergele was a software executive of publicly traded NYSE-company Lexmark International, Inc. which was sold to a consortium of private equity investors for $3.6 billion, following a number of software acquisitions in the preceding four years. In addition to leading software companies as CEO, including Vista-owned companies, Mergele has served as a board member to nearly two-dozen corporate entities.
Mergele will oversee the companyâs next phase of growth, empowering STATSâ customersâthe most innovative and successful sports teams, leagues, and brandsâwith the best data, intelligence and technology, giving them an edge over their competition.
âI am thrilled to be joining the STATS team. My commitment as CEO is to focus on providing the best products and service to our customers,â said Mergele. âSTATS has the best and broadest sports data and insights in the world, and we will continue to improve and expand our offerings to guarantee our customers have the tools and knowledge they depend on.â
About STATS
STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, operating at the intersection of sports and technology. The worldâs most innovative brands, technology companies, leagues and dozens of world championship teams trust STATS to find their winning edge. STATS combines the industryâs fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking through STATS SportVUÂ®, and a range of customizable digital solutions for brands. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry enhancing both team performance and fan experience. For more information, go to www.stats.comand follow STATS on Twitter @STATSEngage.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117006118/en/
