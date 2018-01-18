Empresas y finanzas
Ascend Performance Materials Announces Price Increase for Nylon 6,6 Polymers, Compounds and Fibers

18/01/2018 - 10:40

- Business Wire

Ascend Performance Materials announced today a price increase for its nylon 6,6 polymers, compounds and fibers due to escalating raw material costs.

The price increase takes effect Feb. 1, 2018, and includes the following price changes:

Materials Â  Â  Geography Â  Â  Price Increase Â  Â  Terms

Nylon 6,6 polymers,
compounds and fibers

 Â  Â  North America Â  Â  $0.10/lb. Â  Â 
  • As contracts allow
  • Non-contract business â price determined on an order-by-order basis

Nylon 6,6 polymers,
compounds and fibers

 Â  Â  Europe Â  Â  â¬0.20/kg. Â  Â 
  • As contracts allow
  • Non-contract business â price determined on an order-by-order basis

Nylon 6,6 polymers,
compounds and fibers

 Â  Â  Asia Â  Â  $0.22/kg. Â  Â 
  • As contracts allow
  • Non-contract business â price determined on an order-by-order basis
Customers should contact their local sales representative for additional information.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials is a global premium provider of high-quality plastics, fibers and chemicals and is the worldâs largest integrated producer of PA66 resin. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ascend has eight global locations, including five fully-integrated manufacturing facilities located in the southeastern United States, all dedicated to the innovation and safe production of nylon 6,6. With three of the worldâs largest chemical processing facilities, Ascendâs materials form the building blocks for products used in everyday applications from apparel to airbags, cable ties to circuit boards and carpets to car parts. Ascendâs 2,400-person global workforce is committed to making a difference in the communities we serve and leading the development of nylon 6,6 solutions that inspire everyone, everywhere, every day.

Together, weâre making a difference.
Together, weâre inspiring everyday.

More information about Ascend can be found at www.ascendmaterials.com.

About SK Capital

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, chemicals and healthcare sectors. The firmâs purpose is to build strong and growing businesses that create substantial long-term economic value. SK utilizes its industry, operating and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth and profitability as well as lower operating risk. SK Capitalâs portfolio companies generate revenues of approximately $5 billion annually and employ approximately 8,700 people. The firm currently manages more than $1.9 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

Â©2017 Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC. The Ascend Performance Materials mark and logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC.

