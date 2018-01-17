330 43

SailPoint Closes out an Award-Winning Year in 2017

17/01/2018 - 14:30

- Business Wire

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity management, closed outan award-winning year in 2017, receiving industry recognition spanning technology innovation, business performance and company culture.

âLast year was a phenomenal one for SailPoint on many fronts. Our goal as a company has always been to focus on delivering innovative solutions to address our customersâ identity needs, so to see that innovation highlighted by industry analysts is great validation for us,â said Mark McClain, CEO and Co-founder of SailPoint. âLikewise, our people are invaluable to us as they truly drive our companyâs innovation and exemplify our core values daily, so to have them provide such positive feedback is an incredible recognition for all of us as team.â

Key award wins and industry accolades achieved to close out 2017 include:

SailPoint was named one of the fastest growing technology companies on Deloitteâs 2017 Technology Fast 500â¢ for the fifth consecutive year. The Technology Fast 500â¢ is a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.

SailPoint received the Glassdoor Employeesâ Choice Award, which recognizes the company as one of the Best Places to Work in 2018 for the second consecutive year. This award is solely based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback.

Following the companyâs leadership in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for IDaaS, SailPoint was named the overall market leader in KuppingerColeâs Leadership Compass: Identity Provisioning. SailPoint was commended for overall enhancements made to provisioning capabilities, including enhanced breadth and depth of its connectivity capabilities. KuppingerCole is an international and independent analyst organization with a strong focus on Information Security and Identity and Access Management.

SailPoint: The Power of Identityâ¢

SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity management, brings the Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPointâs open identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments. SailPointÂ´s customers are among the worldâs largest companies in a wide range of industries, including: 6 of the top 15 banks, 4 of the top 6 healthcare insurance and managed care providers, 8 of the top 15 property and casualty insurance providers, 5 of the top 15 pharmaceutical companies, and 6 of the largest 15 federal agencies.

