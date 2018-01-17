FINEOS Momentum Continues with New Office Opening and New Jobs Driven by Product Expansion

- Business Wire
FINEOS Corporation, the market leading provider of core processing systems for Life, Accident and Health insurance, today announced continued growth and momentum, including a new North American office in Atlanta, Georgia, and an increase in the workforce by 50 staff in six months. This growth has been driven by new customers in Claims, Absence and Paid Family Leave and the preference carriers have for FINEOS products in the Cloud.
Speaking about the announcement, Michael Kelly, CEO, FINEOS said, âWe are growing strongly, winning new business and investing heavily in FINEOS Absence and Paid Family Leave as part of FINEOS AdminSuite, our next generation core product suite for Life, Accident and Health insurance. By recruiting new talent, with the right level of business and technical expertise, we will continue to increase our market share, enter new markets and grow our overall businessâ.
FINEOS continues to recruit for our Java Engineering practice in Dublin and Gdansk (Software Engineers, Software Testers, DevOps Engineers and Analysts). We are also expanding our professional services team to work on implementations and cloud engineering in Atlanta, Boston, Sydney, Melbourne and Wellington (Technical Consultants, Business Consultants, Solution Architects, Support Engineers and Cloud Engineers). Anyone interested in these positions should go to https://www.fineos.com/company/people-careers/.
FINEOS is a global market leader in core systems with customers in nine countries and has been chosen by 8 of the top 20 Group Life, Accident and Health insurers in the US and 4 of the top 5 Life, Accident and Health insurers in Australia. FINEOS has many yearsâ experience working with insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
About FINEOS Corporation
The FINEOS flagship product, FINEOS AdminSuite, is a cloud based core product suite for Life, Accident and Health carriers. FINEOS AdminSuite delivers full service Policy, Billing, Claims and Absence, providing best-in-class functionality for Group, Voluntary, and Individual administration on a single platform, while also supporting self-admin, full-admin, and TPA assist models. FINEOS delivers innovative core systems to a global market and has customers, employees, and established bases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific markets. For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.
