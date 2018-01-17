YuppTV White Labelled OTT Platform Equips Aastha Group´s TV Channels Foray in Digital World

- Business Wire
Global leader for South-Asian content, YuppTV powers Aastha Groupâs TV Channels (Aastha, Aastha Bhajan, Vedic & Arihant) voyage into the world of OTT. Aastha, the pioneer spiritual and cultural brand will be utilising YuppTVâs white-labelled video platform to be present across the digital world of web, mobile, and connected TVs.
Aastha mobile app was launched today by Param Pujya Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj and Shraddhey Shree Acharya Bal Krishan Ji. On this occasion, Swami Ji stated that itÂ´sÂ the beginning of a new era in the journey of Aastha the leading Indian Channel on spirituality and natural wellness through Yoga and Ayurveda. âAasthaâ App would bring people across the world closer to Indian spirituality and meditation. Now, one can watch their favourite programs of previous nine days on âAasthaâ Mobile App. anytime anywhere, as per their convenience.
Extending the words of Swami Ramdev Ji, Shraddhey Balkrishan Ji said that the âAasthaâ Mobile app would play a huge role in connecting the younger generation across India and the world with the Indian spiritual value-based system and help them enrich their lives spiritually, mentally and physically.
Commenting on the association,Â Mr Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTVÂ said, âWe are glad to associate with Aastha channel and expedite its reach across digital channels via our multi-screen white-labelled video platform. While the channel promotes spirituality and culture amongst the youth and elderly alike, our white labelled OTT Platform will ensure the channelâs direct reach and accessibility to the users.â
Elucidating upon the partnership,Â Pramod Joshi, CEO of Aastha TV added, âThe present-day user is equipped with digital mediums, smartphones and tablets and their viewing habits have changed. Hence, it is important for us to be present where our users are and make it convenient for them to watch our content and have a direct connection with them. We thank YuppTVâs white-labelled OTT Platform for helping us successfully navigate through the world of OTT and make Aastha Channels directly accessible to users via iOS and Android mobile apps, websites and connected TVs.â
About YuppTV White Labelled OTT Platform:
Streaming Live and VOD content for over ten years, to audiences across the globe, YuppTV White-Labelled OTT Platform provides robust and scalable Multiscreen Live and VOD Streaming Solutions to Video Broadcasters, creators, aggregators who are looking for their own branded OTT apps and websites.
With more than 2 billion minutes in a month that are currently streamed through the platform, customers have a proven platform to rely on. Through YuppTV White Labelled OTT Platform, customers can have their apps on any internet enabled devices such as Android, iOS, Web, Roku, Samsung Tizen, AppleTV, LG WebOS, Fire TV, Android TV etc.
Some of the modules and features of YuppTV White Labelled OTT Platform include a Robust Video CMS and SMS, Live and Catch-up TV with EPG, Advanced Video Analytics, Billing and Payment Gateway, Dynamic Ad Insertion for Linear Channels, Multi-Bitrate Encoding and Transcoding for both Live and VOD, Web, Mobile and TV Apps etc.
For more details, please visit:Â https://platform.yupptv.com/
