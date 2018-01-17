330 43

Call for IBC2018 Technical Papers Submission is Now Open!

IBC is delighted to announce that it is now accepting synopsis submissions for its prestigious Technical Papers for the IBC2018 Conference.

For over 50 years, IBC has been the worldÂ´s foremost forum for the unveiling, explanation, exploration and dissemination of the very latest concepts in media technology. Its published proceedings are a collected history of broadcasting and media technology written by engineers and scientists who have personally shaped todayÂ´s exciting and diverse industry.

The selected 2018 Technical Papers will not form part of a single conference stream, as in previous years. Instead, they will be integrated with business and strategic presentations within specific themes throughout the conference. This will bring ground-breaking technologies closer to the attention of more delegates, and will ensure these delegates have the opportunity to hear first-hand presentations from the worldÂ´s brightest innovators and researchers.

IBC looks forward to receiving proposals for Technical Papers dealing with any novel aspect of media technology. All submissions are peer-reviewed by a panel of professional experts and will be published on IBC365. Papers accepted for presentation at the IBC Conference will also have a chance of winning the highly coveted Best Conference Paper Award, presented at the IBC Awards.

The scope of media technology continues to diversify well beyond the traditional production and distribution of audio-visual content. Today the industry embraces such developments as: machine learning (AI), VR, AR, mobility, immersivity, user psychology, gesture recognising interfaces, blockchain, autonomous production, business data analytics, and the tracking and generation of sports data, to list just a few. IBC is especially interested in up-and-coming areas such as these and the potential that they have for influencing the future of the media and broadcast industry. The 2017 Best Conference Paper Award went to TV Globo of Brazil for its paper describing how its implementation of AI-based technologies has revolutionised business operations.

Dr Nick Lodge, IBCÂ´s Executive Producer of Technology, said: "We look forward to receiving many novel, exciting and surprising offers of papers which will inform the design of all the technology sessions at IBC2018. I am also delighted that at this yearâs conference, new technology, will be linked more closely with other strategic topics, making it more accessible to more delegates than ever before.â

The deadline for submissions is Monday 5 February 2018. Entries can be submitted at show.ibc.org/technicalpapers

About IBC

IBC is the worldâs leading media, entertainment & technology show. It attracts 57,000+ attendees from more than 170 countries and combines a highly respected and peer-reviewed conference with an exhibition that showcases more than 1,700 leading suppliers of state-of-the-art electronic media and entertainment technology.

IBC2018 Dates Â Â Â Conference: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 13 - 17 September 2018 Â Â Â Exhibition: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 14 - 18 September 2018 Â Â Â

For more information about IBC2018 visit: show.ibc.org/

