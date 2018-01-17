330 43

Premas, IncellDx Ink India Distribution Agreement

Premas Life Sciences Pvt., Ltd. and IncellDx, Inc. announced today they have signed an exclusive distribution agreement. The commercial partnership brings the power of cell by cell multiplex diagnostics for solid tumors carcinomas that can now be analyzed for molecular and protein biomarkers by flow cytometry. Included in the deal are: IncellDxÂ´s patented single-cell assays for quantifying PD-L1 on tumor cells and immune cell subtypes; patented single-cell assay for HPV E6, E7 mRNA detection in cervical samples; and, its incellPREP single-cell preparation kit for solid tissues including tumors.

Researchers at AIIMS, New Delhi have completed a successful study utilizing IncellDxÂ´s next generation (3Dx) investigational molecular assay which quantifies E6, E7 mRNA overexpression in single cells simultaneously with the measurement of cell cycle and cell proliferation, the hallmark of progressive disease.

Praveen Gupta, Managing Director of Premas Life Sciences commented: âIndiaâs molecular diagnostics market needs a refreshing change with IncellDxâs OncoTect assays that offer revolutionary single cell proteomic and genomics marker based diagnostics and more importantly a prognostic solution for early detection and staging for cancer patients with more targeted immuno-onco therapies. IndiaÂ´s cancer burden is increasing and IncellDx offers a perfect path for highly effective companion diagnostics not just to researchers but also to patients. We are indeed delighted to be a part of this change.â

Bruce Patterson MD, CEO of IncellDx commented: "We are excited about this opportunity to bring molecular testing to the flow cytometry field in a region of the world with a great appetite for innovation in the molecular space. The hallmark of cancer research is the quantification of oncogenes and the downstream effects on cell cycle which we have incorporated into a clinical assay. However, as cytology samples contain a heterogeneous mixture of normal and abnormal cells, it is critical that we are able to carry out quantification at the single cell level."

IncellDx is a molecular diagnostics company dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare one cell at a time. By combining molecular diagnostics with high throughput cellular analysis, the companyÂ´s focus is on critical life threatening diseases in the areas of cancer, specifically lung, cervical, head and neck, bladder, cancers. http://incelldx.com/

