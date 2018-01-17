330 43

Disaronno: The Mixing Star Makes a Step Change and Looks to Innovation

After 10 years of competitions involving bartenders from different countries who were challenged to showcase the mixability of Disaronno, Disaronnoâs contest The Mixing Star has changed direction.

Convinced that trends today move on channels other than a performance in front of a jury, Disaronno, the most consumed Italian liqueur in the world and the brand embodying the coolest soul of Made in Italy, has transformed The Mixing Star to Innovation Hunter, a social media based "exploration" with a mission: identifying innovative trends in mixology and movers and shakers in the field, in the UK and around the world, filming and sharing them with the community of bartending experts.

In London, Milan and Amsterdam Disaronno has selected a few bartenders who are revolutionizing the field. The ways in which they express innovation have been collected in a set of stylish short movies specially made by Disaronno. The protagonists are available on The Mixing Star Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Mixing Star, the Disaronno project dedicated to bartenders, evolves and becomes a journey into the most innovative trends in international mixology (Photo credits Disaronno)

LONDON

The Mixing Star has dedicated strong attention to one of the most important cities in international mixology.

First stop is at Crucible, a place where Stuart Bale has born a new idea. Crucible is a co-working hub for the drinks industry, where professionals who want to experiment can find sophisticated high-tech equipment that most bars canât afford. Beyond being an innovation lab Crucible is a place where bartenders can work together sharing ideas and developing common creative solutions.

Imagination, adventure, exploration describe Mr Foggâs, the quirky collection of bars that takes its inspiration from Jules VerneÂ´s Phileas Fogg, the man who travelled the globe in 80 days. In rooms adorned with worldly paraphernalia, Italian talents Danilo Tersigni and Simone Spagnoli bring back to life Victorian England. The staff are dressed in Victorian finery, even adopting an old-fashioned dialect, fully immersing customers in the surroundings. The unusual cocktail menu, featuring special ingredients sourced from all over the world, allows guests to embark on their own Â´taste adventureÂ´.

With Nine Lives The Mixing Star focuses on earth resourcesâ care. Tom Soden, founder of Nine Lives, is deeply committed to the closed-loop approach in his bar: nothing is wasted, recycling is the rule, left overs are collected and become the compost used to organically fertilize the herbs grown on the terrace garden of the bar. The warm and personalized dialogue with clients is Nine Livesâ way to positively influence people about environment.

MILAN

The first step of the journey stopped off in Milan. Here The Mixing Star has found a lot of creativity and new ideas partnering with two brilliant bartenders: Flavio Angiolillo who has created Backdoor 43, the smallest bar in the world (only 4 square meter), and Filippo Sisti, amazing interpreter of the liquid kitchentrend.

AMSTERDAM

Disaronno has worked with Tess Posthumus, bartender, blogger and writer who was elected Mixing Star in 2013. Tess has selected two socially responsible bartenders: Wouter Bosch@Rosaliaâs Menagerie for his careful approach to planet using km 0 ingredients and reducing waste, and Kevin Kroon@Door 74 who has developed his responsible mixing art creating excellent low-alcohol cocktails.

