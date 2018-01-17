330 43

Christie´s Announces Public Preview Tour Dates for The Collection ofPeggy and David Rockefeller

Christieâs is pleased to confirm additional dates and locations for public preview exhibitions of the Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller. Following the unveiling of early highlights in Hong Kong last November, Christieâs will now tour property to its flagship galleries in London (February 21 â March 8), Beijing (April 6 - 7), Los Angeles (April 6 â 12), and Shanghai (April 10 - 11), leading up to the auctions at Christieâs Rockefeller Center in New York in late spring. With each stop on the pre-sale tour, additional works of art and objects will be unveiled, revealing new facets of this storied, multi-category collection. The exhibitions, which are open to the public, are sponsored in partnership with private aviation company VistaJet.

As a guide for collectors, Christieâs has launched a special issue of Christieâs Magazine dedicated to the Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller. The issue re-acquaints readers with the Rockefeller familyâs unique place in American history, and their long legacy in the realms of art collecting, commerce, and philanthropy. All of the estate proceeds from the sale of the Collection will benefit established charities.

For the London exhibition in February, Christieâs has curated a selection of paintings, furniture and works of art that reflect the Rockefeller familyâs wide-ranging interests and intellectual pursuits. Among the highlights to be unveiled in EugÃ¨ne Delacroixâs masterful Tiger Playing with a Tortoise (estimate: $5-7 million). Acquired in 1966 by Peggy and David Rockefeller with guidance from the preeminent art historian Alfred Barr, then director of the Museum of Modern Art, the painting is among the most celebrated animal studies by one of the great colorists of the 19th century. Additional highlights for the London exhibition include Sargentâs San Geremia (estimate: $3-5 million); a large Chinese Export âTobacco Leafâ porcelain dinner service, circa 1775 (estimate: $200,000-500,000); and a George II Irish gold freedom box with the mark of William Currie, Dublin, 1754-1756 (estimate: $30,000-50,000). The extended public exhibition will also feature significant works by Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Claude Monet, Georges Seurat, Juan Gris, Paul Signac, Edouard Manet, Paul Gauguin, Jean Baptiste Camille Corot, and Edward Hopper, among others (see previous announcement).

Designated philanthropies include the American Farmland Trust, Americas Society/Council of the Americas, Council on Foreign Relations, The David Rockefeller Fund, Harvard University, Maine Coast Heritage Trust, Museum of Modern Art, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Rockefeller University, The Stone Barns Restoration Corporation â Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture

The most valuable collection ever previously offered at auction was the Collection Yves Saint Laurent et Pierre BergÃ© in 2009 at Christieâs Paris which achieved more than US$400 million.

David RockefellerÂ´s (Giving Pledge) statement, confirming his commitment to philanthropy

