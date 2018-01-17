Sigfox Announces the Arrival of Franck Siegel as Chief Delivery Officer

- Business Wire
Today, Sigfox, the worldâs leading IoT connectivity service, announces that Franck Siegel has joined the company as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO) and member of the Executive Committee, reporting directly to the CEO, Ludovic Le Moan.
2017 was a strong year for Sigfox, which has rolled out a global network expansion across 43 countries and achieved 90% growth in active devices over the last 6 months, to more than 2.5 million active devices. In 2018, Sigfox plans to expand its reach into over 60 countries and connect up to 10 million devices.
To help achieve these ambitious goals, Sigfox is turning its focus to operations.
Franck Siegel, a former officer in the French Navy, joined Sigfox in October, after stints at companies including BT, Verizon and Dimension Data, where he was Director of Strategic Services. Siegel will lead Sigfoxâs Marketing, Engineering, Operations, IT, Security, Programme Management Office and Human Resources.
Over the last few months, Franck has been focused on setting up a Corporate Programme Management Office. He has also launched significant initiatives around organisation of the Sigfox portfolio and expansion of the Global Sigfox Operating Architecture, to improve the scalability and flexibility of its core IoT network and cloud infrastructure.
"I am very glad to welcome Franck to Sigfox. I believe he will bring great value to our organisation thanks to his rigour and vast experience in managing multi-million-euro service businesses, driving large transformation programmes and leading global strategy execution plans. In only a few short months, he has become a key pillar within the company. I am sure that together, and with our talented team, we will take Sigfox to the next level, in what is shaping up to be an exciting year for usâ, said Ludovic Le Moan, co-founder and CEO of Sigfox.
"I joined Sigfox because I believe in the vision of its two foundersâ adds Franck. âIn my first few weeks, I have been busy learning more about Sigfox and its technology. The first phase of Sigfoxâs journey, which I like to refer to as âCapability ExpansionÂ´, has proven to be a great success. We have now set the right foundations to enter the second phase.â
About Sigfox
Sigfox is the worldâs leading provider of connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). The company has built a global network to connect billions of devices to the Internet while consuming as little energy as possible, as simply as possible. Sigfoxâs unique approach to device-to-cloud communications addresses the three greatest barriers to global IoT adoption: cost, energy consumption, and global scalability.
Today, the network is present in 43 countries and on track to cover 60 by 2018. With millions of objects connected and a rapidly growing partner ecosystem, Sigfox empowers companies to move their business model towards more digital services. Founded in 2010 by Ludovic Le Moan and Christophe Fourtet, the company is headquartered in LabÃ¨ge near Toulouse, Franceâs âIoT Valleyâ. Sigfox also has offices in Paris, Madrid, Munich, Boston, San Francisco, Dubai, Singapore and Tokyo.
